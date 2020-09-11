Soybean growes meet to discuss the possiblity of using dicamba in 2021

An XtendFlex soybean plot in Chester, Neb., photographed after a nutrient information meeting, Friday, Sept. 4 in Chester, Neb.

Photo by Amy Hadachek

Anticipation is mounting for what’s expected to be final approval soon for a new herbicide-resistant soybean called XtendFlex, in time for the next planting season.

XtendFlex will add herbicide resistance to three different chemical modes of action — dicamba, glufosinate and glyphosate — helping farmers in the battle against weed resistance. Farmers are also waiting to hear about dicamba being re-approved, since dicamba was pulled off the shelves this summer and its registration was canceled by the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco. The XtendiMax (dicamba) registration was set to expire at the end of 2020, anyway.

Regarding the new seed technology called XtendFlex, Lonnie Hoops, farmer and seed dealer in Byron, Neb., representing Asgrow-Dekalb from Republic County, Kansas, is eager to have approval of the new product to help control resistant pigweeds and other weeds.

“They’ve had the Xtend system for three to four years, but this is new. XtendFlex, which will be dicamba with Round-up, and the chemical glufosinate (Liberty is the brand name of glufosinate),” Hoops said.

It’s a waiting game now to hear about final approval for XtendFlex.

“We expect to receive authorization and we’re planning a full launch of XtendFlex when we receive import approval from the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium. We expect it in the near term. They have all the information they need to submit authorization,” said Lisa Streck, Bayer Crop Science soybean launch lead. She said XtendFlex has passed all the safety testing.

“Once we receive the EU authorization, it will be available. We’ll take pre-orders with our brand in September from dealers,” Streck said, adding, “We’re ready to have a full-scale launch for 2021 with our XtendFlex products. We are seeing high demand for them, and we’re excited to bring it to the marketplace. The confidence level is pretty high.”

Bayer officials say if they don’t produce this product, farmers will have difficulty in growing enough food to feed the world in 10-20 years.

Regarding the dicamba ruling, some farmers are frustrated with the cancellation by the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals earlier this summer, saying the motivation for the ruling on dicamba is politically motivated, particularly with special interest groups.

INFORMATION MEETING

“It’s difficult to accept that a court 1,500 miles away who has no idea how farming works, could so negatively impact us,” said soybean farmer Steve Kuhlmann of Chester, Neb., after attending a soybean information meeting on Friday, Sept. 4, in Chester. Kuhlmann plants Xtend soybeans, uses Fierce MTZ pre-emergence and a post-emergence like XtendiMax. “If neither the XtendFlex nor a dicamba alternative ultimately gets approved, then I’ll still use Fierce MTZ and the Enlist product,” Kuhlmann said. (Enlist was also previously in a Ninth U.S. Circuit Court case.)

“All of my beans are Xtend, and I’m hoping the XtendFlex and the chemical dicamba would be re-approved,” said farmer Robert Johnston, who farms soybeans, corn and alfalfa in Clearwater, Neb., and is the chairman of the Nebraska Soybean Association. Johnston often travels to the state capital Lincoln to testify at legislative committee hearings.

“We’re getting inundated with weeds here. The Palmer amaranth (weed) is coming in like crazy here, and other weeds are also getting resistant,” Johnston said. “We’ve got to have these new traits approved and different herbicide options all the time, or the weeds are going to win.” Those weeds can rob crop yields. “If the current administration retains the White House, we’ve got a prayer. They have really helped ease the EPA restrictions. Soybeans are one of this nation’s top exports and if we can’t have these new technologies, the exports will dwindle because we wouldn’t be able to continue raising the same volume of beans,” Johnston said.

Extension Educators have been conducting research on products for weeds which soybean farmers are facing in the eastern third of Nebraska and Kansas. Some summer trials were conducted at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

“XtendFlex soybeans are not (currently) available for growers, so no testing was conducted by farmers in Nebraska. I did field studies under special permission at our university research station for the last couple of years. Tolerance of XtendFlex soybean to all three post-emergence herbicides dicamba, glufosinate, and glyphosate is outstanding,” said Amit Jhala, Ph.D., extension weed management specialist for UNL. Jhala said the best way to manage glyphosate-resistant pigweeds in XtendFlex soybean is to start with a residual herbicide with multiple modes of action at planting and then a single application of glufosinate. Jhala said that the application of three brand name dicamba products (XtendiMax, Engenia and FeXapan) is uncertain next year because their registrations have been cancelled by the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

Meanwhile, the EPA is currently reviewing Bayer’s submission in support of a new registration for XtendiMax herbicide with VaporGrip Technology for the 2021 season and beyond.

Some farmers are asking, what the options would be if XtendFlex and XtendiMax aren’t approved for next year.

The answer, in the meantime, Bayer said is that the company would have Roundup Ready 2Xtend soybeans available for 2021, whether or not they have XtendFlex soybeans. Farmers can use Roundup and another approved herbicide for post weed control. Farmers who already pre-ordered and even pre-paid for XtendFlex soybeans can be switched to Roundup Ready2 Xtend soybeans, if XtendFlex isn’t ultimately approved.

Even further out into the future, there’s other technology that should be available in three to four years that Bayer says will help feed the world.

“We continue to have a robust soybean pipeline, bringing multiple traits to the marketplace,” Streck said. “Roundup soybeans (were the first generation for glyphosate-tolerant soybeans in the mid 1990s). Then came Roundup Ready 2 Yield, and later, Roundup ready 2 Xtend soybeans.”

“Having the ability to use Roundup and XtendiMax in crops was a game-changer for agriculture,” Streck said.

Chemical products are often dependent on soil type, precipitation received and geographic location. It is recommended that farmers also talk to their local chemical company representative in determining the best product for their field.

Regarding lawsuits involving Bayer, the company on its website states that “the extensive body of science indicates that Roundup does not cause cancer, and therefore, is not responsible for the illnesses alleged in that litigation.”

According to Bayer, “The decision to settle the Roundup litigation is the right action at the right time for Bayer to bring a long period of uncertainty to an end — caused by the three Roundup verdicts to date. And importantly, it will return the discussion about the safety and utility of glyphosate-based herbicides back to where it belongs — to the scientific and regulatory arena and to the full body of science. Given the future risks and uncertainty, this settlement is the most efficient and financially reasonable outcome for the company, its owners, and all other stakeholders.” ❖

— Hadachek is a freelance writer who lives on a farm with her husband in north central Kansas and is also a meteorologist and storm chaser. She can be reached at rotatingstorm2004@yahoo.com.