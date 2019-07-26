Spader named president of Angus Media

An experienced business professional and Angus breeder, Brett Spader will enter the role of Angus Media president Aug. 12. Spader brings with him many years of experience in livestock marketing, sales, and business and team development. Spader will lead the team at Angus Media, a beef industry-leading media company and entity of the American Angus Association in Saint Joseph, Mo. Angus Media serves Angus members and commercial cattle producers through a multitude of channels globally.

“Brett is a lifelong stockman with considerable practical beef production experience. He knows firsthand the value of leveraging traditional media with emerging technologies, and that expertise will help association members garner greater marketing opportunities for their cattle at a cost they can afford,” said Mark McCully, American Angus Association CEO. “He understands our Angus family, and we are excited to bring his vision, marketing knowledge and team-oriented leadership style to Angus Media.”

Most recently, Spader served as executive director for the National Center for Beef Excellence, a non-profit that advises beef breed associations, technology-based startups and seedstock producers through a myriad of services, including business development, launch planning, marketing strategy, execution and management.

Prior to NCBE, he worked for DVAuction where he led a field staff of more than 30 employees dedicated to helping beef producers market their cattle nationally, implemented new revenue centers for technology-based applications and coordinated companywide advertising and promotional campaigns. He also served as the director of advertising and marketing for the Kansas Livestock Association, where he managed national account selling, sponsorship development, launched seedstock video services and ran the KLA Convention Trade Show, prior to joining DVAuction.

“My career has been devoted to member service, developing relationships through face-to-face contact and working on behalf of the breeders to play a small part in the role of marketing their operation.” Spader said.”It’s the people who really make the seedstock business so special.”

As Angus Media president, Spader will lead a team of talented professionals who assist Angus breeders through marketing and advertising services, including sale books, websites, advertising and custom marketing plans. Angus Media is also home to the association’s flagship print publication offerings, including the trusted Angus Journal, and the commercial cattleman’s Angus Beef Bulletin.

“I have great appreciation for the history of the Angus breed, its breeders and the stories they tell,” Spader said. “The opportunity to join the Angus Media team and continue to build upon the great work that’s already been done is a challenge I’m looking forward to. ”

A graduate of the University of Missouri, Spader earned a bachelor of science degree in animal science, with a focus in agricultural economics. Spader has grown up within the Angus family. His late father Richard Spader, affectionally known as Dick, served on association staff for 32 years, 20 of those as executive vice president, which is now equivalent to the CEO position. Spader’s mother, Sheri Spader, grew up with Angus cattle and is still heavily involved with the breed today. Spader himself was a member of the National Junior Angus Association and is a former Angus Foundation scholarship recipient.

His wife, Jill, works within the beef industry and is also a competitive barrel racer. Their daughter, Sloane, is just getting started in 4-H and is looking forward to showing Angus heifers in the near future. The Spader family manage a herd of Angus cows, Quarter Horses and Blue Heelers on their farm near Lawrence, Kan.

For more information from Angus Media and the American Angus Association, visit Angus.org.