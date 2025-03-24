Special ranger make arrests amid 82-head cattle theft across Texas and Oklahoma

FORT WORTH, Texas — A lengthy investigation led by Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger John Vance led to the two arrests and two warrants for men involved in stealing 82 head of cattle. The two men arrested were charged with theft of livestock–organized criminal activity which involved six ranches and a sale barn.

Joey Dickey, 43, was arrested in Wise County and later transferred to the Cherokee County Jail in Oklahoma. Brian Tribble, 58, was arrested in Tarrant County and transferred to Wise County Jail. Warrants have been issued for Braxton Calvert, 26, and Timothy Greer, 42, in connection with the case.

According to Special Ranger Vance, the case was initially opened in June 2024. In November 2024, a TSCRA market inspector identified one of the stolen, branded cows at a sale barn in West Texas, leading to the identification of a suspect.

Throughout the investigation, Special Ranger Vance and local detectives gathered crucial evidence, obtained witness statements and conducted suspect interviews, ultimately linking multiple cases together as part of a single criminal enterprise that spanned across four counties in Texas and Oklahoma.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association would like to thank the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and Wise County Sheriff’s Office for their joint efforts in this investigation to successfully bring this case to prosecution.