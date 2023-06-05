More than $32,000 in stolen feed, hay and equipment has been recovered and returned to the lawful owner

FORT WORTH, Texas — Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Rangers Bo Fox and Robert Pemberton, along with local Anderson County investigators, recovered 225 bales of alfalfa, 10 tons of livestock feed and other livestock related equipment, amounting to over $32,000 of stolen property.

During an intensive fraud investigation, information led special rangers and Anderson County officials to a residence near Cayuga. While inspecting the residence, hay, feed and equipment were discovered that matched the description of previously reported stolen property to Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association and the Hubbard Police Department.

Further investigation revealed the Anderson County landowners were victims of fraud. The assets were acquired through fraudulent credit card transactions, then sold to the Anderson County landowners through an online sale. The Anderson County landowners were not charged, and the property found was returned to its lawful owner.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association in partnership with other local investigators continues the search to identify those responsible for stolen property. Anyone with information about this case is urged to come forward.