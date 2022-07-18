Specialty crop alliance opposes expansion of definition

The Specialty Crop Farm Bill Alliance (SCFBA) has announced its opposition to the expansion of the current definition of specialty crops beyond a definition established in 2004.

The alliance, a national coalition of more than 120 organizations representing growers of fruits, vegetables, dried fruit, tree nuts, nursery plants and other products, noted that the The Specialty Crop Competitiveness Act of 2004 defines specialty crop as fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, and nursery crops (including floriculture) and said “the SCFBA opposes any attempt to expand the definition of specialty crops beyond the commonly understood meaning set forth in the 2004 act.”

“Recent proposals to expand the definition of specialty crops include shellfish, hemp, decorative stone, and niche grains like wild rice,” the alliance said in a statement.

The Steering Committee of the SCFBA met on May 12 in Washington to further the development of its 2023 farm bill recommendations to Congress, but its recommendations are not expected to be completed until fall.