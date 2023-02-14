Specialty Crop Alliance sends Congress 109 recommendations

The Specialty Crop Farm Bill Alliance, a national coalition of more than 200 organizations representing growers of fruits, vegetables, dried fruit, tree nuts, nursery plants and other products, has sent Congress 109 recommendations for changes to federal policy in the farm bill.

The SCFBA is led by Mike Joyner, president of the Florida Fruit & Vegetable Association; Dave Puglia, president and CEO of Western Growers; and Kam Quarles, CEO of the National Potato Council, along with Robert Guenther, chief public policy officer for International Fresh Produce Association, who serves as secretariat for the alliance.

“These recommendations are the most comprehensive and ambitious in the two-decade history of the alliance,” the co-chairs said in a joint statement. “Their implementation will enhance the competitiveness of the U.S. industry for years to come.”

In a Jan. 30 letter to Agriculture Committee leadership in the House and Senate, the SCFBA co-chairs emphasized that investments in the competitiveness and sustainability of the U.S. specialty crop industry “will produce a strong return for all Americans, not just farmers.”

Speaking on a commodity panel at the Crop Insurance Industry Annual Convention in Bonita Springs, Fla. on Monday, Rebeckah Adcock, the vice president for U.S. government relations at the International Fresh Produce Association, said the “109 priorities will test my skills.”

Read the recommendations at https://farmbillalliance.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/2023-SCFBA-Steering-Committee-Recommendations-.pdf .