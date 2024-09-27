Specialty Crop Directory promotes local foods across Wyoming

The University of Wyoming Extension has released an updated publication promoting the local food movement across Wyoming, connecting consumers with producers.

The “2024 Wyoming Specialty Crop Directory”has nearly 1,100 listings, including many for producers and the specialty crops and products they offer. These offerings include fresh vegetables and fruits; culinary herbs and spices; honey; homemade goods such as jams, jellies, salsas, barbecue and hot sauces, pickled and fermented vegetables, and fruit pies; hard cider; and wine, among many others.

The directory was first published in 2021, and this revised edition has many new listings and updates. To view the publication, visit https://bit.ly/wyo-specialty-crop-directory .

“There are numerous outdoor and indoor farmers’ markets, community-supported agriculture operations, co-ops, farm stands and other food venues across Wyoming, and this updated directory lists where consumers can purchase locally produced goods,” said Robert Waggener, project coordinator and editor.

The free downloadable publication also includes listings for school, community and church gardens; county fairs and garden clubs; local, state, and national organizations and agencies that are directly involved with agriculture, including specialty crops; a list of resources to help producers, businesses, organizations and others build on the local food movement; and nearly 400 local photos, including many showing producers and their operations and products.

“The Wyoming Food Freedom Act has opened up new opportunities for many producers and business owners in the state, and there are now some 20 year-round indoor farmers’ markets in at least 10 counties,” Waggener said. “As I have visited with producers across the state, one word seems to follow them all: ‘passion.'”

Waggener encourages Wyoming residents and visitors alike to stop by venues that offer locally produced foods as they travel across the state. “As you peruse the directory, you will be amazed with the wide variety of products that Wyoming producers — both big and small — are offering,” he said.

The directory also includes a list of eligible specialty crop foods as defined by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service. Funding for the directory was provided by the USDA AMS’ Specialty Crop Block Grant Program through the Wyoming Department of Agriculture.

An online database complementing the directory is currently in development and is expected to be released in the coming months. This database will provide an interactive and easily updatable resource for consumers and producers alike, further enhancing the accessibility of Wyoming’s specialty crop information. For questions or comments, contact Waggener at rw.waggener@gmail.com .