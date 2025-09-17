Specialty crop growers highlight need for certainty at House ag hearing

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

The House Agriculture Committee held a hearing today on the state of the specialty crop industry, which includes fruits and vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture and nursery plants, including flowers.

A series of witnesses said that inflation and uncertainty created by President Trump’s tariffs are problems for the industry.

Michael Frantz, co-owner of Frantz Wholesale Nursery in Hickman, Calif., said specialty crop growers need better access to crop insurance and insurance coverage when a government-imposed quarantine prevents growers from shipping plants or products.

During a question-and-answer period, Frantz also called for the removal of tariffs on machinery that is made in Europe and is unlikely to be produced soon in the United States. He also noted that consumers buy nursery products on impulse and inflation discourages their shopping habits.

Ramesh Sagili, a professor in the Department of Horticulture at Oregon State University, noted he is a principal investigator on a four-year, $4.2 million Specialty Crop Research Initiative grant awarded in 2023 addressing European foulbrood disease, which affects honey bees that pollinate specialty crops in several states.

Sagili thanked the committee for increasing mandatory SCRI funds from $80 million per year to $175 million starting in 2026.

Dana Brennan, the vice president of corporate Affairs for Grimmway Farms, based in Bakersfield, Calif., testifying on behalf of the International Fresh Produce Association, urged the committee to expand research and development In crop protection and pest management.

She also testified on the importance of support for organic specialty crops and innovation to address labor issues.

Tim Boring, the director of the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, testifying on behalf of the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture, said that uncertainty stemming from the lack of action on the farm bill, trade issues and risk management strategies, is particularly difficult for what he called “permanent crops,” which require investments but do not immediately produce harvests that bring income.

House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa., noted that the reconciliation bill known as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act included an additional $95 million per year in the Specialty Crop Research Initiative; an additional $15 million increase for the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program; another $15 million in increased funding to the Plant Pest and Disease Management and Disaster Prevention Program, as well as doubling market development programs.

In closing the hearing, Thompson noted that “more remains to be done” in what he calls “farm bill 2.0,” including fixes to the research programs and more encouragement for innovation and improvements in crop insurance.

But Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., the ranking member on the committee, said, “The Republicans’ big ugly bill, which they are now trying to rebrand due to its unpopularity, was signed into law in July and made some investments in the farm safety net.”

“However, many of the requests and needs of the specialty crop industry were left behind, like improvements to crop insurance,” Craig said.