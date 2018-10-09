Specialty Crop Workshop to be held in Wheatland, Wyo.

The University Of Wyoming Extension and Platte County Master Gardeners are hosting a Specialty Crop Workshop Oct. 27-28 at the Platte Valley Bank, Community Room 200, 16th St., Wheatland WY. Registration deadline is close of business Oct. 24.

The focus of the workshop is to provide an awareness of the various specialty and related crops that can be raised in the area as a part of an ongoing agricultural operation, small acreage owner or homeowner with a large lot or back yard. Topics to be covered: growing and marketing lavender, hops, apple varieties, introduction to biochar as a soil amendment, ancient grains, cut flowers, things to consider transitioning to organic production. In addition, the workshop will cover food safety, marketing with social media, promoting agriculture and value-added agricultural, and resources that are available for those seeking to diversify an operation.

Registration is $50.00. The Platte County Master Gardeners. Will provide refreshments, lunch is on your own. Space is limited to 60. Registration can be done at the Platte County Extension office, by mail or online at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/specialty-crop-workshop-4-tickets-50922607891?aff=ebdssbcitybrowse.

Additional information can be obtained by contacting the University of Wyoming, Platte County Extension office at (307) 322-3667 or email mmckinl2@uwyo.edu. You can also download the brochure which includes the registration information at: https://wyoextension.org/plattecounty/agriculture-horticulture/.