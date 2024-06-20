Spending caps endanger USDA programs

Murray

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Patty Murray, D-Wash., said this week that the spending caps imposed by the Fiscal Responsibility Act will endanger several Agriculture Department programs as well as “undercutting our economy, competitiveness, and future.”

In a speech on the Senate floor on Tuesday, Murray said, “The FRA caps for FY24 are already causing serious pain and serious challenges, and the caps for FY25 are grossly inadequate.” She noted that the FRA effectively froze nondefense funding in FY24 while increasing defense funding by nearly $30 billion. Under the FRA, funding for defense and nondefense alike is set to increase by just 1%.

“I can’t emphasize enough that, under the caps for nondefense, everything struggles to keep up with rising costs,” said Murray. “So, to me, the path for the Senate is clear: We have got to provide additional resources beyond the caps to address major shortfalls and new challenges.”

At USDA, Murray said holding the budget increase for domestic spending to 1% would hurt:

▪ The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children: “Here’s what 1% means in practice: 1% means letting families go hungry. WIC, a literal lifeline for nearly 7 million mothers and babies, is going to need a nearly 10% increase next year. Anything less will force us to choose which moms and babies are getting the food they need and which are getting put on wait lists.”

▪ Rural housing: “One percent means we are letting rural families lose their homes. We need a 5% increase for rural rental assistance alone. Falling short means thousands of rural families will lose assistance, and may face eviction. How is that right?”

▪ Consumer safety: “It means laying off meat inspectors and consumer product safety workers.”

▪ Firefighters: “One percent means slashing pay for federal firefighters. Any family whose house has been threatened by one of the many devastating wildfires in recent years will tell you: Firefighters are not an optional expense! But over a quarter of the Forest Service’s wildland firefighting jobs are vacant, and unless we provide funding to save our firefighters from a pay cut, these vacancies will only get worse. This is the very definition of a ‘must have,’ not a ‘nice to have’ kind of investment.”

Murray added, “Congress needs to decide: Do we want a stronger America? House Republicans are saying ‘no’ — and writing FY25 bills that ignore the deal that they negotiated in favor of devastating cuts to nondefense.

“The Senate, however, needs to come together and chart a different path — in a bipartisan way — that says yes to a stronger America.”

Murray said she intends to hold the first FY25 markup “the week we return from the Fourth of July recess,” but she did not say which bill would be marked up at that time.