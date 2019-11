Spickler Ranch North

North Dakota Angus Queen Alexis Vandeberghe from Cleveland.

Photo by Dennis Ginkens

TFP Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: Nov. 20, 2019

Location: at the ranch Glenfield, North Dakota

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs

Sales Manager: None

Averages:

• 118 Bulls average $5,4621

• 21 Registered Bred Cows average $2,376

• 17 Registered Bred Heifers average $3,315

• 53 Commercial Bred Heifers average $1,830

• 30 Commercial Bred Cows average $1,627

Sale Highlights:

• Lot 2. $18,500, S Intent 8578, February 27, 2018, S Inherent 6764 x CA Game Day 2464, Haugen Cattle Co. Hannaford, ND

• Lot 11. $15,000, S Thrive 8915, March 29, 2018, S Thrive JAS 5515 x Redland Emblazon 2134, M Diamond Angus, Glenrock, WY

• Lot 21. $11,000, S Revere 8622, March 6, 2018, Tehama Revere x S Summit 956, Brent Zenter, Flasher, ND

• Lot 1. $11,000, S Resurgence 8785, March 18, 2018, Ellingson Transcend 5212 x S Summit 956, Branch View Angus, Hustonville, KY

TOP SELLING BRED COW:

• Lot 146. $7,500, S Queen Essa 4796, April 14, 2014, S McCoy 124 x S Chisum 6175, sold bred to Ellingson Transcend 5212, Esteson Ranch, Warwick, ND

TOP SELLING BRED HEIFER:

• Lot 173. $5,000, S Ruth 8945, April 2, 2018, Sitz Right Time 8034 x S Chisum 2139, sold bred to S Powerpoint WS 5503, Craig Collins, Colgate, OK

Comments:

Great set of bulls offered by Justin & Sara Spickler and family. Like always a big crowd in the seats and on the internet. ❖