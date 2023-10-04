Spicy Slow Cooker Black Bean Soup
- 1 pound dry black beans, soaked overnight
- 4 teaspoons diced jalapeno peppers
- 6 cups chicken broth
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 tablespoon chili powder
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- ¾ teaspoon ground black pepper
- ½ teaspoon hot pepper sauce
- Drain black beans, and rinse.
- Combine beans, jalapenos, and chicken broth in a slow cooker. Season with garlic powder, chili powder, cumin, cayenne, pepper, and hot pepper sauce.
- Cook on High for 4 hours. Reduce heat to Low, and continue cooking for 2 hours, or until you are ready to eat.