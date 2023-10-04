YOUR AD HERE »

Spicy Slow Cooker Black Bean Soup

  • 1 pound dry black beans, soaked overnight
  • 4 teaspoons diced jalapeno peppers
  • 6 cups chicken broth
  • ½ teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 tablespoon chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • ¾ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • ½ teaspoon hot pepper sauce
  1. Drain black beans, and rinse.
  2. Combine beans, jalapenos, and chicken broth in a slow cooker. Season with garlic powder, chili powder, cumin, cayenne, pepper, and hot pepper sauce.
  3. Cook on High for 4 hours. Reduce heat to Low, and continue cooking for 2 hours, or until you are ready to eat.
