Spicy Zucchini Dish | Kay Bedlan – Lewellen, Neb.

5-6 medium zucchini, sliced in rounds

1 c. Monterrey-Jack jalapeno cheese, grated

1/2 c. bread crumbs

1 can stewed tomatoes, chopped

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Boil zucchini for 8 minutes, or until crisp-tender.

Place half of zucchini in a greased casserole and sprinkle with cheese and crumbs.

Top with remainder of zucchini.

Cover with tomatoes.

Bake until cheese is melted and bubbly, about 20 minutes.