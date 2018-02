Spinach and Artichoke Dip | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

1/2 c. sour cream

1/4 tsp. black pepper

3 garlic cloves, minced

14-oz. can artichoke hearts, drained and chopped

10-oz. package chopped spinach, thawed, drained and squeezed dry

8 oz. cream cheese, softened

6 oz. mozzarella cheese, shredded and divided

1 oz. Parmesan cheese, grated and divided

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Combine first seven ingredients in a large bowl, stirring until well blended.

Add four oz. mozzarella and two tbsp. Parmesan; stir well.

Spoon mixture into a broiler-safe 1 1/2-quart glass baking dish.

Sprinkle with remaining mozzarella and Parmesan.

Bake for 30 minutes or until bubbly.

Preheat broiler to high and leave dish in oven.

Broil for 3 minutes, or until cheese is lightly browned.