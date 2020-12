Spinach and Mushroom Casserole

2 tablespoons butter

1 pound fresh mushrooms, sliced

2 (10 ounce) packages fresh spinach, rinsed and stems removed

1 teaspoon salt

4 tablespoons butter, melted

¼ cup finely chopped onion

1 ½ cups shredded Cheddar cheese, divided

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 2 quart casserole dish.

Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a large skillet over medium heat.

Saute mushrooms until tender, about 8 to 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, place spinach in a large pot. Wilt over medium heat; drain, squeezing or pressing out excess water.

Place in prepared baking dish and top with salt, 4 tablespoons melted butter, onion and 1/2 of the cheese.

Layer mushrooms on top and sprinkle with remaining cheese.

Bake in preheated oven for 20 minutes.