Spirit of the Wild West comes alive at the 2025 Meeker Mustang Makeover

MEEKER, Colo. — The dust will fly and the stories will rise in the mountain air this Aug. 22–23, 2025, as the Meeker Mustang Makeover returns for its most exciting year yet. This extended, two-day celebration of America’s iconic wild mustang brings together skilled trainers, passionate spectators and the unmatched spirit of the West — all set in the heart of the White River Valley.

This year’s event introduces brand-new features and builds upon fan favorites that have made MMM a can’t-miss tradition for horse lovers across the country.

2025 MMM Trainer Alicia Rodriguez-Alexander said, “The makeover has been an incredible challenge to my horsemanship over the years. The mustangs I’ve had the privilege of working with have helped shape my approach to training, and deepened my appreciation for the dispositions these horses have. This year, I’m most excited to showcase the partnership Johnny Ringo and I have created, and find him a great new home.”

For the first time, the event welcomes an Adult In-Hand Division, allowing more trainers to showcase the gentling journey of their mustangs through groundwork and connection. Spectators will witness how trust and time can transform a once-wild horse into a confident, willing partner.

Also making its debut is the Mustang Only Horse Show, taking place Friday morning. Open to any mustang, this event is a beautiful reminder that every mustang has a story — whether it’s their first year out of the wild or they’ve been competing for years. Applications are still open at http://www.meekermustangmakeover.org , and participation is free.

Each mustang you’ll see was once roaming wild across the American West. Through the Bureau of Land Management adoption program and the dedication of trainers, these horses are given a new start and a chance to connect with people in ways that are nothing short of magical. “It’s about more than horsemanship,” said the MMM team. “It’s about heart. Every year, we see people moved watching these horses take their first steps into trust. And every year, someone walks away with their once-in-a-lifetime horse.”

With local vendors, food trucks, music, and plenty of ways to get involved, the Meeker Mustang Makeover is truly a celebration of community, courage and connection.

Stay in Meeker and make a weekend of it. From riverfront cabins to charming inns, you’ll find lodging that makes you feel at home. Whether you’re a lifelong horse person or just curious about the journey from wild to willing, the 2025 Meeker Mustang Makeover will leave you inspired.