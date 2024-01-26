Sportsmen, CPW, ranchers lose with wolf reintroduction

Many facets of the wolf reintroduction have been discussed in previous articles and letters that have been placed in the newspapers and television. The following discussion has not been on either entity’s agenda and sportsmen, particularly big game hunters, do not get considerations for the role they play in the management of the state’s wildlife.

In early 1900s sportsmen and ranchers coordinated with the then Game & Fish Department to reintroduce elk to the state by taking elk from Yellowstone National Park. Colorado never had large numbers of wolves, but they were extirpated from the state by federal agents and ranchers because they were mainly detrimental to the livestock industry. For the most part, the people who purchased licenses for big game provided the income for Colorado Parks and Wildlife. That was the only income to the agency until Pittman-Robinson was passed by congress to help all states with their wildlife management. Dingel-Johnson funds came a few years later. As far as I know, at this time CPW does not receive one dime of your tax dollars.

The amounts provided by the State of Colorado’s general fund for wolf retribution, and support of the reintroduction process are obscure, insufficient, and are in need of accounting for the public to see. Recent news articles written since the actual release of wolves stated that each wolf released had a price tag of $1 million. Ten wolves have been released so far. Each wolf takes 22 big game animals per year to exist. If we have no reproduction this spring, we lose 220 big game animals this year. When we reach 250, at a minimum, we will lose 5,500 big game animals each year.

The hunter success rate for Colorado has averaged about 20% for elk, or two out of five hunters harvest an elk. To harvest 5,500 elk each year means that 13,750 licenses are sold, 8,250 hunters are unsuccessful and 5,500 are successful. Everyone has to have a license to be allowed to hunt. To apply for an elk license you must have a Habitat Stamp ($10.59), a qualifying license (about $30.00), and an application fee ($7.13). If you are successful in the drawing, the elk license costs $57.90, totaling about $106. A non-resident will pay about $720.74. If you are unsuccessful, the application fee and qualifying license amount are non-refundable. If non-residents comprise 20% of license holders, they contribute $1,982,750, and residents contribute $1,166,000 each year.

The loss of 5,500 elk to wolves means that the 13,750 hunters no longer receive licenses and CPW income of $3,148,750 is no longer attainable. As I have mentioned in “letters to editor” of various newspapers, once again I relate to the factual information presented in the book, “The Real Wolf,” by Ted Lyons and Will N. Graves. They state that wolves were reintroduced into Yellowstone National Park in early 1990s. Within 10 years, the elk population dropped to 4,000 from a population of 19,000, and hunting is not allowed in the park. Evidently the book has not been read by very many Colorado residents. You can expect Colorado to experience considerably less opportunity for hunting recreationists to harvest an elk. The demand for licenses is currently over-subscribed for by tens of thousands as our population in Colorado is approaching 7 million people.

Compensation for loss of livestock to wolves is in place at $15,000 per head. Surely the loss of 5,500 elk should be compensated to the license buyer as they have managed and funded CPW from its inception, and in a sense, are the reason Colorado has elk today.

The overall value of one harvested elk to the economy of the state should be around $15,000 when all facets of the hunting recreation is included. An example of one facet would be loss of income to guides and outfitters. The economy of the state is losing approximately $82,000,000 each year. If we continue to manage by ballot box, we are taking the wrong approach. CPW and the CPW commission have lost credibility with the ranching and hunting recreation element due to secrecy and political maneuvering throughout the wolf reintroduction process. The political aspect of managing wildlife in Colorado from the governor to the CPW director is evident and leads toward liberal control. Your vote to make changes is needed, so please keep your eye on this issue.

Science may be the driving force behind reintroduction; however, it needs to be tempered with existing conditions and future developments. Wolves are not nearing extinction and are established and compatible within current ranges. There is a glaring demand for the opportunity to participate in hunting recreation for big game. Current management of big game herds in Colorado is pressed to supply this demand. The reintroduction of wolves is not needed and cannot be justified. The simple, rational reason is a growing population of 7,000,000 people compared to 300,000 in 1900. That changes the ecosystem in a myriad of ways. Think of all the activities and uses we have placed upon our state and you will see a different ecosystem. Several national parks, federal and state agencies, and other public entities are reverting to a reservation system to handle human use on public areas. Even landowners here on the Western Slope are reluctant to allow hunting recreation on their land due to the political actions and lack of support for sportsmen. Those entities that complain about the cruelty to pets and farm animals need to watch the cruelty involved when a wolf or pack takes a moose or other big game. Many times, the animal is partially eaten before it dies. The hunter’s method is the most humane.

CPW is only following the voter mandate and has the job of appeasing everyone in implementing the law. I can understand the political aspect, and it is sad that employees endure undo criticism as they are only following instructions from politically directed positions. The CPW commission is following the same mandate; however, they should be looking at the economic picture and what is happening to the professional aspect of wildlife management. I feel the sportsmen are on the losing end, CPW loses over $3,000,000 and the state’s economy loses $82,000,00 each year. The ranching industry is also affected economically and provides winter range for large numbers of big game.

Clark is a retired DOW biologist (1998), who lives in Cedaredge, Colo.