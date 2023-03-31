Spring is here?

Well, we did it! We rounded the proverbial corner and there it was — SPRING. Springtime is here again according to the calendar and the sundial calendar at Crack Cave in Picture Canyon. (Google “Crack Cave” if you get a chance, it is very interesting.) Since our calendar, the sun and rocks say it is spring, I think we can say it is as well even though the mornings are still a bit chilly.

April starts off with people pulling jokes on each other then claiming full amnesty by exclaiming, “April Fools,” and everybody involved has a good laugh and all is well and forgiven. Mother Nature claims it is spring then she sends a blast of cold air down from the far reaches of the north or maybe even a good wet snow or perhaps a full blown blizzard, then gives a gusty, windy laugh and moans breezily, “April Fools.” Then everyone says, “Yes, it is springtime in …” (followed by whatever state or location they happen to live in or be visiting at that time). Some will declare that it is high school track and baseball season and thus the foul weather is to be expected. Regardless, everyone seems content and all is well and good.

Spring brings a winding down of the traditional spring calving season and the ranching world turns their thoughts to planning for branding season, the next big event which is of course just around the next proverbial corner. Along with branding come thoughts of spring activities such as firing up the old “barbie’.” Bring on a warm spring day and the barbequed steaks and burgers and brats. Then some dietitian will cry, “April Fools” bring forth a package of prepared salad greens and proclaim that everyone should avoid one of the world’s most delicious and nutritious foods packed with protein, vitamins and minerals and substitute instead more leafy greens.

I say Congratulations! We have survived another winter. It is spring! Find a warm sunny day, fire up the barbeque and bring on the burgers and steak! Have a wonderful spring everybody.

MY KIND OF SALAD

I went to the stockmen’s banquet,

main entre was ribs and barbeque.

The meat was cooked to perfection,

it was seasoned perfectly too.

I had a heaping helping,

piled upon my plate,

So I found myself an empty seat,

I sat down and ate.

Then I spied the dessert table

laden with pies of coconut and peach.

So to keep the ladies happy,

I sampled one or two of each.

Was then I spied a friend of mine,

He was sitting across the room.

His face looked full of troubles,

plumb overcome with gloom.

I asked him pard, What ails ya?,

What’s gnaw’in at your bone?

“Oh, I went to the doctor,”

He began with a moan

“Not for any real ailment,”

He then quickly said to me.

“Just in for diagnostics,

Make sure everything was firing “free.”

“And I checked out just fine

Nothing wrong . . . not much.

But Doc told my wife,

I needed more salad greens and such.”

“So now I’m eating silage,

cabbage soup with turnip greens.

lettuce, leeks and lintels,

and them chalky lima beans.”

“Why I am even eating,

Raw alfalfa sprouts!

But meat and pies and cookies,

Them treats are on the outs. “

“Pard,” he said, “I try

to eat like I ought-er.

I ain’t even against, taking on,

An occasional load of fodder.”

“But about them salads,

I want to make this clear.

I like my salad pasture-ised,

Transformed, through a fattened steer.”

I prefer my transformed salad cooked,

Over low flame kind of spare.

I prefer my salad

in the form of steak medium rare!

Floyd Beard