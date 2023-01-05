Stabenow announces she won’t run for re-election in 2024

Senate Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., announced

today she won’t run for re-election in 2024.

In a lengthy statement, Stabenow, 72, said she is passing the torch to a new generation but will concentrate on legislation for the next two years, including passing a new farm bill.

“For the next two years, I am intensely focused on continuing this important work to improve the lives of Michiganders,” she said.

“This includes leading the passage of the next five-year farm bill which determines our nation’s food and agriculture policies. It is also key in protecting our land and water and creating jobs in our rural and urban communities.”

Stabenow has been the dominant policymaker for the last several farm bills and her decision to retire will increase pressure to pass a new bill while she is in office rather than an extension.

Stabenow chaired the Senate Agriculture Committee from 2011 to 2015 and became chairwoman again in 2021, but she played an important role even when the Democrats were in the minority.

Although she and House Agriculture Committee Chairman-elect Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa., have both said they are determined to pass a farm bill before the current one expires on Sept. 30, 2023, there are have been rumors that some Republicans would prefer to pass an extension and write a new bill in 2025 after the next presidential election, in hopes a Republican wins that race.

The 2022 elections made the Democrats more dominant in Michigan politics than the party has been in decades, but the Senate race is expected to be competitive.