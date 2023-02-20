Stabenow, Boozman announce subcommittee chairs, members

Senate Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stagbenow, D-Mich., and Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., the ranking member of the committee, announced the chairs, ranking members and members of the committee’s subcommittees.

“This is a critical year for the committee, as we consider the 2023 farm bill,” Stabenow and Boozman said in a joint statement.

“We are eager to work with all senators, but especially our committee members, to craft a strong, balanced, bipartisan farm bill. We know our subcommittees will play an important role in the committee’s efforts to hear from stakeholders across the spectrum with interest in the farm bill, and other important issues in the committee’s jurisdiction.”

The Subcommittee on Commodities, Risk Management, and Trade, which oversees matters regarding production agriculture, including commodity programs, crop insurance, commodity exchanges, agriculture trade, international food assistance, and credit, will be chaired by Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., will be the ranking member.

The Subcommittee on Rural Development and Energy oversees the many programs in USDA’s Rural Development mission area, including facilities, utilities, loans, and renewable energy, will be chaired by Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vt., and Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., will be the ranking member.

The Subcommittee on Conservation, Climate, Forestry, and Natural Resources oversees programs regarding conservation and protection of natural resources, regulation of pesticides and agriculture biotechnology, and forestry, will be chaired by Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo. The ranking member will be Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan.

The Subcommittee on Food and Nutrition, Specialty Crops, Organics, and Research oversees programs regarding food and nutrition assistance, school meals, non-program crops, organic production, and research, will be chaired by Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., will be the ranking member.

The Subcommittee on Livestock, Dairy, Poultry, Local Food Systems, and Food Safety and Security oversees matters involving livestock, poultry, and dairy production, local and regional food systems, as well as marketing, food safety, and security issues, will be chaired by Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y. The ranking member will be Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D.

Stabenow and Boozman serve as ex officio members of all subcommittees.