Stabenow, Boozman tour Ag on the Mall

Senate Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., and Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., the ranking member on the committee, toured farm equipment and other booths today, March 21, during Ag on the Mall, a two-day event organized by the Association of Equipment Manufacturers as part of National Ag Day, which is celebrated tomorrow, on March 22.

Stabenow and Boozman walked around the mall to look at the exhibits after Stabenow gave brief remarks.

The farm situation “doesn’t get more complicated than now,” Stabenow said, noting that “crop prices are up: good” while “input prices are up: bad.”

At the same time, she added, agriculture faces the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine and climate change.

But Stabenow added that she “has confidence in the people represented on the mall.”