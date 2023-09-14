Stabenow, Boozman urge Vilsack to support American farmers by making investments in trade promotion, food assistance

U.S. Sens. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., chairwoman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, and John Boozman, R-Ark., ranking member, are urging the U.S. Department of Agriculture to use its authorities under the Commodity Credit Corporation Charter Act to support opportunities for American farmers. In a letter to the USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack, Stabenow and Boozman highlighted the need to invest in trade promotion and in-kind international food assistance, both of which support American farmers and producers.

This request from the chairwoman and ranking member comes as the committee continues working to develop a strong, bipartisan farm bill this year.

Dear Secretary Vilsack,

We write to urge you to consider using your authorities with regard to the Commodity Credit Corporation Charter Act to support the creation of new and better market opportunities for our nation’s farmers by addressing two key needs: trade promotion, and in-kind international food assistance.

As Congress works toward reauthorizing critical programs in the farm bill, we continue to hear from organizations representing the vast majority of U.S. agriculture about the need to strengthen trade opportunities, increase revenue streams, and help producers grow and thrive in a global economy. Farm bill trade promotion programs help address these needs and build new markets. We believe that resources available under the CCC can support similar efforts to open access to markets and promote American-grown products abroad.

There is also bipartisan support for critical U.S. Department of Agriculture international food assistance programs. Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine continues to disrupt supply chains and perpetuate humanitarian crises in the region and around the world. Commodity producers are supportive of such USDA food assistance. We urge you to explore using CCC resources to advance food assistance initiatives, which will both address humanitarian needs abroad and support American farmers.

We are diligently working to produce a strong farm bill that can earn majority support in both chambers of Congress. We urge you to consider these requests, and stand ready to support USDA in its effort to address these needs.