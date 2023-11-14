Stabenow calls for more farm bill ‘sense of urgency’ from farm groups

When asked whether he agrees with Stabenow, Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., ranking member on the committee, told reporters he believes farm groups “are expressing urgency.”

But he added the farm leaders “understand the times are so different [from] 2018 that we don’t just need to do something, we need to do the right thing.”

Boozman and some farm leaders have called for an increase in the reference prices that trigger farm bill subsidy payments.

Asked whether conflict over how to come up with additional budget authority for what farm groups are asking is the biggest issue facing the committee, Boozman said that the biggest problem is still waiting on scores from the Congressional Budget Office. CBO, he added, has had a lot of work analyzing appropriations bills.

Boozman said he would like to see the agricultural funding in the Inflation Reduction Act brought into the farm bill baseline, but he said that neither Republicans nor farm leaders “had any input” into those provisions.

Stabenow and other Democrats have said that if the IRA provisions are brought into the farm bill, they still want the money devoted to the climate-smart conservation programs that are in the IRA.