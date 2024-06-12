Stabenow comments on Boozman’s farm bill framework

Stabenow

Senate Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., late Tuesday issued a statement on the Republican farm bill framework that Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., issued earlier in the day.

“Ranking member Boozman and I have had several conversations about getting our ideas on paper, so this is a welcome development,” Stabenow said.

“Now it is time to build upon the areas where we share common ground, of which there are many, and do the hard work of reaching a bipartisan compromise so we can finish our work.”

Stabenow compared the framework to the proposal put forth by House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa.

“Unfortunately, the framework follows the same flawed approach as Chairman Thompson’s proposal in the House and splits the broad farm bill coalition,” Stabenow said.

“It makes significant cuts to the family safety net that millions of Americans rely on and walks away from the progress we have made to address the climate crisis. Similar to the House, the framework also appears to propose spending far in excess of available funding.

“A strong farm bill is one where all farmers benefit — not just the largest farmers or a handful of commodities. The only path forward is to hold together the broad food and farm coalition that has always been the foundation of a successful farm bill,” Stabenow said.

“I look forward to working with ranking member Boozman and our partners in the House to finish our work by the end of the year.”