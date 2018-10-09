Stabenow: Conaway would take ‘tens of millions’ from Midwest

Senate Agriculture Committee ranking member Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., said in an interview that House Agriculture Committee Chairman Michael Conaway, R-Texas, has politicized the farm bill with a provision that would take "tens of millions" of dollars from Midwestern farmers for cotton growers in the South, the Red River Farm Network has reported.

One of the issues making completion of a conference report on the farm bill difficult is the commodity title, Stabenow said.

"One of them really impacts the Dakotas and Minnesota and that's the commodity title," said Stabenow. "I understand the (agriculture committee) chairman in the House is from west Texas and wants a bill that works for the South, but it takes tens of millions of dollars away from farmers in the Midwest."

Stabenow added, "Cotton prices are up 20 percent and everyone else is down 50 percent. We just can't do a political play that rewrites the commodity title for southern farmers 'just because.' We have to have a farm safety net that works."

Stabenow said she remains optimistic the farm bill can be completed this year.