Stabenow, farm groups praise sustainable aviation fuel tax decision
|Senate Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., and leaders of farm and biofuels groups have generally praised the Biden-Harris administration’s announcement Friday that the Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service will use the Greenhouse Gases, Regulated Emissions, and Energy Use in Transportation or GREET model to measure lifecycle emissions from sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) to determine eligibility for a tax credit.
The Treasury Department said, “The credit incentivizes the production of SAF that achieves a lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions reduction of at least 50% as compared with petroleum-based jet fuel.”
“Producers of SAF are eligible for a tax credit of $1.25 to $1.75 per gallon. SAF that decreases GHG emissions by 50% is eligible for the $1.25 credit per gallon amount, and SAF that decreases GHG emissions by more than 50% is eligible for an additional $0.01 per gallon for each percentage point the reduction exceeds 50%, up to $0.50 per gallon.
“Under the guidance issued today, numerous fuels will qualify for the credit, including valid biomass-based diesel, advanced biofuels, cellulosic biofuel, or cellulosic diesel that have been approved by EPA under the Renewable Fuel Standard,” Treasury said.
The Treasury Department news release said that said the decision was “part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda to create good-paying jobs and reduce climate pollution by spurring innovation in the aviation industry.
|In reaction, Stabenow said, “Today’s announcement is great news! It is an important step to reduce the aviation sector’s carbon footprint.”
“By harnessing the power of homegrown, sustainable aviation fuel, we are creating new markets for farmers while tackling the climate crisis. I look forward to working with the administration to ensure the updated GREET model recognizes the hard work of farmers to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Together, we will move toward a homegrown, clean energy future.”
|American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall said, “Today’s announcement to expand the types of crops that qualify for sustainable aviation fuel is good news for America’s families and farmers.”
“It recognizes agriculture’s role in climate-smart production while addressing the public’s growing demand for sustainable energy sources.
Farmers answered the call to grow the food and fuel America relies on, and they will continue working to fill the tanks of the engines that move the economy forward.”
|National Farmers Union President Rob Larew said, “Today’s guidance on Sustainable Aviation Fuel is great news for family farmers and the climate.”
“I’d like to thank the Biden administration for identifying additional avenues to support the biofuels economy as we aim to draw down greenhouse gas emissions as fast as possible,” Larew said.
|National Corn Growers Association President Harold Wolle, a Minnesota farmer, said, “Given that GREET was created by the U.S. government and is widely respected for its ability to measure reductions in greenhouse gas emissions from the farm to the plane, we are encouraged that Treasury will adopt some version of this model.”
“At the end of the day, we are eager to help the aviation sector lower its carbon footprint, and we look forward to working with the involved agencies over the coming months to ensure the final model helps us achieve that goal.”
|American Soybean Association President Josh Gackle, a North Dakota Soybean farmer, said, “We are very pleased with this guidance and the opportunities it could bring for soy.”
“Biofuels continue to be not only a viable market but a growing market when it comes to U.S. roadways and workforce fleets. There is legislation on the table that would expand biofuels’ great functionality and environmental benefits to ocean-going vessels. And now, with this guidance supporting soy and other plant-based feedstocks going into sustainable aviation fuel, the sky truly is the limit for soy.”
Gackle added, “ASA and others in the biofuels industry have pushed for use of the Argonne National Laboratory (ANL)-GREET model, updated annually, to determine eligibility for the SAF Credit.”
“However, the Environmental Protection Agency determined ANL-GREET was insufficient on its own to satisfy the parameters set forth by the Clean Air Act to determine lifecycle GHG emissions. Instead, EPA will work with other agencies to develop a new GREET methodology to be released March 1, 2024, that incorporates all aspects of a feedstock, including Climate-Smart Agriculture Practices.
“Importantly, EPA did determine that the methodology it uses for the Renewable Fuel Standard Program does satisfy these requirements.
“Given that, Treasury has determined SAF that currently qualifies as biomass-based diesel (D4) or advanced biofuel (D5) under the RFS will be considered as having a 50% GHG reduction for the purposes of this credit. This action is positive for soy-based SAF, which will be eligible for the SAF Credit at the $1.25/gallon rate.
“The tax credit will be retroactive to Jan. 1, 2023, and will run through Dec. 31, 2024, before shifting to the Clean Fuel Production Credit (45Z), also established under the IRA,” Gackle said.
|Renewable Fuels Association President and CEO Geoff Cooper, said, “Grain-based ethanol is, hands down, the most abundant and most cost-competitive source for large-scale SAF production.”
“With nearly 200 ethanol biorefineries spread across the country, a well-established transportation and storage network, and the capacity to produce almost 18 billion gallons of low-carbon renewable fuel, the puzzle pieces are already in place to ramp up ethanol-to-jet fuel production.
“Today’s guidance is a step in the right direction and gives us hope that the U.S. ethanol industry will be able to participate in this remarkable opportunity to decarbonize the aviation sector.”
|Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor said, “In an important first step, the Biden administration has recognized the merits of using the GREET model in its guidance for eligibility in the 40B sustainable aviation fuel tax credit.”
“America’s biofuel producers and their farm partners continue to innovate with myriad technologies that are further reducing the carbon intensity of low-carbon bioethanol, and we are ready to lead the aviation sector into a lower-carbon future.
“This guidance signals our potential ability to participate in the SAF market. New investments in SAF are highly dependent on the pending GREET modeling updates, however, and the industry needs more clarity around the proposed changes before we have certainty around market access.
“Today, under this guidance, SAF produced from other biofuels including Brazilian cane bioethanol qualifies for the 40B tax credit, but the path for American-made corn-based bioethanol remains unclear. U.S. tax policy shouldn’t advantage foreign firms over domestic ones,” Skor said.
|POET Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs Joshua Shields said, “While POET is pleased to see a pathway for SAF evaluation under the GREET model, more clarity is needed for corn-based biofuels.”
“Treasury’s guidance greenlights foreign sugar cane bioethanol while leaving American corn-based bioethanol in limbo.
“Tax certainty is essential to support the magnitude of investment required to achieve the administration’s 2030 production and emissions goals. American corn-based bioethanol is the best hope to supply SAF swiftly, affordably, and on a global scale.
“Tax guidance for SAF should reflect scientific consensus as Congress intended, and expertise from the federal government’s top renewable energy laboratory is essential. We look forward to working with the administration to avoid outcome-driven findings and ensure all modeling updates are supported by hard science, not hardened opinions,” Shields said.
|Clean Fuels America Alliance Vice President of Federal Affairs for Clean Fuels Kurt Kovarik said, “We appreciate President Biden recognizing that American farmers and clean fuel producers will be providing essentially all of the sustainable aviation fuel available over the next 20 years to meet the administration’s Grand Challenge.”
“Enabling U.S. taxpayers to access a lifecycle model developed by U.S. national labs is clearly the best way to provide assurance to fuel producers and meet the demand for low-carbon fuels from airlines and passengers.”
Kovarik continued, “We look forward to continuing our productive working relationship with Argonne National Labs, providing real-world data on fuel production and feedstocks, and ensuring the GREET model remains up to date. We will be watching closely for any updates to the model to ensure they accurately reflect the carbon reductions that clean fuels are already achieving.”
|But Environmental Defense Fund Senior Vice President Mark Brownstein said, “Our initial assessment is that this would be a blank check for fuels made from sugar cane, soybean and rapeseed — none of which are sustainable or consistent with Congress’ intent,” reported FlightGlobal, an aviation industry news service.
Ag & Politics