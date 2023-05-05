Stabenow, Gillibrand signal debt limit, bank policy ahead of farm bill

Gillibrand then asked the other witnesses, “For the rest of you, have you seen any flight of capital, are you worried about misalignment with interest rates and are you seeing any, any impacts that affect your business?”

Phillip Morgan, CEO of Southern AGCredit of Ridgeland, Miss., testifying on behalf of the Farm Credit Council, said that as part of of the Farm Credit System he had a limited knowledge of community banks except to say they are “an integral part of our small towns and rural communities in rural Mississippi.”

“Any time there is discussion of a credit crunch whether it is ag or non-ag, that bothers all of us,” Morgan said.

Farm Credit, which raises its capital on the bond markets and does not take deposits, is well positioned and well capitalized, he said.

Jase Wagner, president and CEO of Compeer Financial of Sun Prairie, Wis., who also testified on behalf of the Farm Credit Council, said, “The impact is real.”

There is an “increase in spreads” because people are demanding more compensation for risk, he said. The impact on farmers is “not real acute right now,” but newer producers and newer loans are affected.

“When everyone is talking about risk you tend to get more conservative,” Wagner said.

William Cole, a crop insurance agent from Batesville, Miss., testifying as chairman of the Crop Insurance Professionals Association, said customers have been able to secure production loans this year but that higher rates are going to increase production costs.

James Korin, president of NAU Country Insurance in Ramsey, Minn., testifying on behalf of the American Association of Crop Insurers, said reinsurance costs are up 40%.

Jason Meador, head of Rural Community Insurance Services for Zurich North America based in Anoka, Minn., and Schaumburg, Ill., testifying on behalf of the Crop Insurance and Reinsurance Bureau, agreed that reinsurance costs have risen but noted that insurance companies do not have the same liquidity pressures as banks.

Media reports this week generally supported Gillibrand’s concerns, although regional bank stocks rebounded today.

A Gallup survey this week showed that about half the American people are worried about their money in banks, with concerns among Republicans and less educated people higher than among Democrats and more highly educated people.

The panel did not include a witness from the American Bankers Association, which represents a broader range of banks.

The witnesses testified on detailed issues facing banks, credit institutions and the crop insurance industry.

Barker and Morgan both said that the loan limits on USDA-guaranteed farm loans should be raised.

Barker also said ICBA strongly supports passage of the Access to Credit for Our Rural Economy (ACRE) Act, which would provide banks tax exemptions on interest earned on agriculture real estate and rural home loans.

“This would be especially important for young, beginning and small farmers trying to purchase farms or who desire lower mortgage rates,” he said.

In his testimony, Barker also raised decades-long complaints from commercial banks that Farm Credit institutions have unfair advantages as a government-sponsored enterprise and asked Congress to place controls on some Farm Credit practices.