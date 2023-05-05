Stabenow, Gillibrand signal debt limit, bank policy ahead of farm bill
By Jerry Hagstrom, The Hagstrom Report
|Senate Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., signaled Thursday that resolving the government’s debt limit and stabilizing regional and smaller banks are more immediate concerns of congress than finalizing the farm bill.
At a Senate Agriculture Commodity Programs, Credit and Crop Insurance Subcommittee featuring industry perspectives on risk management and access to credit, Stabenow asked a panel of witnesses about improving whole farm crop insurance but quickly moved on.
Stabenow told the witnesses from the crop insurance and finance industry that she is “confident” the committee is going to be able to work on a bipartisan basis to write a farm bill, but that she is is worried about “the broader economic environment we are in with all of the discussion about default.”
Stabenow noted that Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell said the Fed cannot protect the economic system or the reputation of the United States if the federal government defaults.
“We shouldn’t even be talking about a world in which the U.S. doesn’t pay its bills. It just shouldn’t be a thing,” Powell said Wednesday at a news conference announcing another interest rate hike to control inflation, Reuters reported.
When Stabenow asked “Is it fair to say that no one thinks the U.S. defaulting is a good idea for farmers and ranchers?,” all the witnesses nodded.
|Gillibrand didn’t ask any questions about the details of crop insurance or credit policies, but started off by telling the panelists that over the past few months “we have seen three of the four largest bank failures in American history.”
Although “quick action” by regulators and the private sector have allowed “stabilization to a point,” Gillibrand said, “It is clear that Congress must act with some banking reform to guarantee long term economic stability in the banking sector or risk similar future events.”
When Gillibrand asked whether “banking disruptions” are posing a risk to rural lenders and creditors, Gus Barker, president and CEO of the First Community Bank of Newell, Iowa, said community banks in Iowa and around the country “have not seen an impact.”
“Those megabanks were not typical bank management and we just feel there needs to be a distinguished line drawn in the sand between the risk of those megabanks that are investing in far out ways of doing business compared to what the community bank model has always been,” said Barker, who was testifying on behalf of the Independent Community Bankers of America.
Barker added, “We think there needs to be risk-based fees to those big places. We shouldn’t have to be tagged on to paying for those failures of those people.”
Gillibrand shot back, “I am not concerned about the large banks right now. I am concerned about community banks, regional banks, smaller banks.”
Pointing her finger, Gillibrand added that “we have data and information that they have not reached stability. It started at Silicon Valley Bank, but then it went to regional banks in New York, it went back to a regional bank in California.”
“Now all these regional banks are having a reduction in their stock price as much as 50% loss. So there is enormous instability in the regional banking system today because of interest rates and because of misaligned investments.”
“You may have had very prudent investments and you may be extremely stable,” Gillibrand said, adding that there are stable banks in New York too.
|Gillibrand then asked the other witnesses, “For the rest of you, have you seen any flight of capital, are you worried about misalignment with interest rates and are you seeing any, any impacts that affect your business?”
Phillip Morgan, CEO of Southern AGCredit of Ridgeland, Miss., testifying on behalf of the Farm Credit Council, said that as part of of the Farm Credit System he had a limited knowledge of community banks except to say they are “an integral part of our small towns and rural communities in rural Mississippi.”
“Any time there is discussion of a credit crunch whether it is ag or non-ag, that bothers all of us,” Morgan said.
Farm Credit, which raises its capital on the bond markets and does not take deposits, is well positioned and well capitalized, he said.
Jase Wagner, president and CEO of Compeer Financial of Sun Prairie, Wis., who also testified on behalf of the Farm Credit Council, said, “The impact is real.”
There is an “increase in spreads” because people are demanding more compensation for risk, he said. The impact on farmers is “not real acute right now,” but newer producers and newer loans are affected.
“When everyone is talking about risk you tend to get more conservative,” Wagner said.
William Cole, a crop insurance agent from Batesville, Miss., testifying as chairman of the Crop Insurance Professionals Association, said customers have been able to secure production loans this year but that higher rates are going to increase production costs.
James Korin, president of NAU Country Insurance in Ramsey, Minn., testifying on behalf of the American Association of Crop Insurers, said reinsurance costs are up 40%.
Jason Meador, head of Rural Community Insurance Services for Zurich North America based in Anoka, Minn., and Schaumburg, Ill., testifying on behalf of the Crop Insurance and Reinsurance Bureau, agreed that reinsurance costs have risen but noted that insurance companies do not have the same liquidity pressures as banks.
Media reports this week generally supported Gillibrand’s concerns, although regional bank stocks rebounded today.
A Gallup survey this week showed that about half the American people are worried about their money in banks, with concerns among Republicans and less educated people higher than among Democrats and more highly educated people.
The panel did not include a witness from the American Bankers Association, which represents a broader range of banks.
The witnesses testified on detailed issues facing banks, credit institutions and the crop insurance industry.
Barker and Morgan both said that the loan limits on USDA-guaranteed farm loans should be raised.
Barker also said ICBA strongly supports passage of the Access to Credit for Our Rural Economy (ACRE) Act, which would provide banks tax exemptions on interest earned on agriculture real estate and rural home loans.
“This would be especially important for young, beginning and small farmers trying to purchase farms or who desire lower mortgage rates,” he said.
In his testimony, Barker also raised decades-long complaints from commercial banks that Farm Credit institutions have unfair advantages as a government-sponsored enterprise and asked Congress to place controls on some Farm Credit practices.
