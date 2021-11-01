Stabenow, Larew to speak at COP 26

Senate Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., and National Farmers Union President Rob Larew said this week that they will speak at the United Nations Conference on Climate Change in Glasgow.

Stabenow and Larew both said they will speak alongside Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, but the Agriculture Department has not yet released Vilsack’s schedule.

Stabenow told The Washington Post that she will talk about “nature-based” climate solutions like those in the Build Back Better Act that are not getting enough credit.

“The reality is that if you want to take carbon out of the atmosphere, plant a tree, or plant 100 trees or 1,000 trees,” Stabenow said in an interview with the Post’s Climate 202 on Thursday.

“Scientists tell us that if we only focus on reducing current emissions … it’s just not enough,” she said. “We have to remove carbon from the atmosphere.”

Stabenow also said she was invited to British Ambassador Karen Pierce’s home for dinner after the Growing Climate Solutions Act passed the Senate, and that it was Pierce who encouraged her to attend the U.N. climate summit.

Stabenow also said she is still confident Congress will pass the BBB.

“Obviously, we’d love to have this buttoned up and passed into law by now, but these policies are complicated and take time to do,” she said. “I’m confident we’ll get there. But I think that the president will have a strong story to tell about the work that the United States is doing.”

Larew said in a message to the NFU that he would appear on a panel moderated by Vilsack titled “Climate Smart Agriculture and Forestry: a Vision for the Future.”

“The discussion is a high profile opportunity to highlight NFU’s work in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and building resilience to climate change in the agriculture sector,” Larew said.