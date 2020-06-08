Stabenow leads Dem to question Perdue about food box program

A group of 10 senators led by Senate Agriculture Committee ranking member Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., wrote Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue a letter Friday asking a series of questions about the Farmers To Families Food Box Program contracts, which have been criticized.

“As you know, COVID-19 has caused great hardship for farmers and families across the country,” wrote the senators. “We need to do everything we can to ensure farmers can provide the food they grow to families. Although some areas have reported positive experiences, we are concerned that the food box program has a number of gaps that will affect its ability to provide food to families in an efficient and equitable way.”

In a. news release, the senators said, “News reports have raised a number of concerns about the experience and capacity of some of the contract awardees. Some contractors were unlicensed and did not have the infrastructure to fulfill their contract at the time it was awarded.”

The 12 questions the senators sent included how USDA selected their contractors and what regions of the country are not covered by a contract.