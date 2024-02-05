Stabenow: Republicans don’t want to negotiate seriously on farm bill

Former Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., a consultant to the American Association of Crop Insurers, introduces Senate Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., who spoke to the crop insurance convention in a live online broadcast from the Detroit airport. Photo by Jerry Hagstrom, The Hagstrom Report

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Senate Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., told the nation’s crop insurers today that she proposed giving farmers a choice between highly subsidized crop insurance and signing up for the traditional commodity subsidy programs in order to spur debate.

“Folks don’t want to even start unless I pick something that will lose every Democratic vote,” Stabenow told the National Crop Insurance Industry Convention in a speech she delivered online from the Detroit airport.

Stabenow was referring to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and the conservation money in the Inflation Reduction Act. Republicans have proposed putting restrictions on the Agriculture Department’s ability to rewrite the Thrifty Food Plan that determines benefit levels for SNAP, which used to be known as food stamps. Republicans have noted that previous updates of the Thrifty Food Plan had been budget-neutral, but the Biden administration rewrite increased benefit levels.

Republicans have also proposed taking some of the almost $20 billion in budget authority for climate-related conservation programs to use for other purposes, particularly raising the reference prices that trigger farm subsidies under Title I of the farm bill.

In a letter to her committee colleagues, Stabenow noted that cotton farmers have a choice “of the traditional base acre programs and a highly-subsidized and streamlined area-based crop insurance policy.”

“The next farm bill should give a similar option to all commodities,” she wrote.

“I have thrown that out as a choice to get things going,” Stabenow said today. “We are not seeing the active negotiation we have seen in the past.”

In her speech to the crop insurers, Stabenow did not mention that she will retire at the end of this year, but many agricultural leaders have said they believe she wants to get the farm bill done before she leaves office, and they have noted she has been a strong leader of the committee.

Republicans have expressed concern if not direct opposition to her proposal.

In her speech today, Stabenow emphasized the importance of crop insurance as the No. 1 risk management tool for agriculture, and noted that farmers who testified before Congress repeatedly said it was the most important program.

She noted that crop insurance covers most of the planted acreage in the country while the traditional Title I programs — a choice of Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage — do not. In her letter, Stabenow said she is also open to an update of the reference prices, but she also noted that the budget is limited.

Stabenow said she has some key principles for the next farm bill, which include targeting benefits to active farmers, providing choice and flexibility and assistance as soon as possible, and reaching more farmers and addressing emerging risks.

“This is the art of the possible,” Stabenow said, adding that there has to be bipartisan support.

The bill needs to “respect” points at which Republican and Democratic votes would be lost. Negotiators need to “find a spot in the middle,” she said, adding that the committee has not traditionally taken money from one title to fund another. She said she is opposed to both cuts to the nutrition title and cuts to crop insurance.

The job of House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa., is even harder than hers, she said.

“The only way we get a farm bill is to get a strong bipartisan bill in the Senate first,” Stabenow concluded.