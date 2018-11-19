Stabenow reviewing House farm bill proposal

Senate Agriculture Committee ranking member Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., said through a spokeswoman over the weekend that she is still considering the farm bill proposed by House Agriculture Committee Chairman Michael Conaway, R-Texas, and House Agriculture ranking member Collin Peterson, D-Minn.

"The House and Senate are continuing to exchange offers daily, bringing us closer and closer to a final deal. We're reviewing the latest proposal and remain committed to reaching a practical bipartisan agreement as soon as possible," the Stabenow spokeswoman said.

On Friday, Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Pat Roberts, R-Kan., said that he needed to review the bill before commenting.