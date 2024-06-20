Stabenow, Thompson spar over CBO and farm bill

The Congressional Budget Office this week released an updated budget outlook that led Senate Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., to issue a statement that it proved House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa., used “magic math” in developing his bill and Thompson to criticize Stabenow in return.

The budget outlook decreased its estimate for spending under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the nation’s largest nutrition benefit program. The outlook said, “For technical reasons, CBO decreased its estimate of outlays for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in 2024 by $7 billion and its projections of such outlays for the 2025-2034 period by $59 billion (or 5%). Those decreases were largely the result of a reduction in the projection of average benefits. CBO reduced that projection because recent data showed that actual average monthly benefits were lower than previously projected.” The numbers for individual years may be found on page 50 of the budget outlook, that can be found at https://www.cbo.gov/system/files/2024-06/60039-Outlook-2024.pdf .

In addition, the CBO projection on farm program spending estimated much lower amounts of spending for Section 5 of the Commodity Credit Corporation Charter Act than Thompson has hoped for. Thompson’s bill, which the House Agriculture Committee passed recently, would suspend Section 5 of the CCC Charter Act and would use the savings to pay for increases in Title I commodity support programs. Thompson’s staff has estimated the cost of increases to the commodity programs at $53 billion, but CBO estimates that the spending that could be used for savings at much less than that, with some years at zero. Details on year-by-year Section 5 projections may be found on page 47 of the farm bill analysis.

The changes in spending estimates could make it more difficult for Congress to come up with the budget authority to pass a new farm bill.