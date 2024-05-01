Stabenow wants negotiations before a markup

Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., speaks about the Democratic farm bill proposal during an hour-long meeting with a few reporters in her personal office this morning. Photo by Jerry Hagstrom, The Hagstrom Report

Stabenow bill

After releasing a farm bill proposal to reporters this morning, Senate Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., said she wants to negotiate with Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., ranking member on the Senate Agriculture Committee, and House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa., before scheduling a markup in her committee.

Noting that hundreds of thousands of people turned out in Detroit for the National Football League draft picks, Stabenow called the farm bill “our Super Bowl” as she started an hour-long meeting with a few reporters in her personal office this morning.

Stabenow has posted a summary of the bill titled the Rural Prosperity and Food Security Act and section-by-section descriptions of the bill on the Senate Agriculture Committee website today. The legislative text will not be released at this time. Stabenow said her staff had managed to make improvements to all sections of the bill using only the $5 billion in additional funding that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has promised to find.

The bill will retain the Agriculture Department’s ability to use updates of the Thrifty Food Plan to raise Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. It moves the conservation programs in the Inflation Reduction Act into the farm bill, which means the baseline will be increased by about $14.5 billion, the amount of that spending that USDA has not yet spent. But she added that the “guardrails” that say that conservation money must be spent on climate-related programs will be retained. Republicans have proposed making future Thrifty Food Plan updates budget-neutral and loosening the rules surrounding conservation spending.

The bill is silent on making changes to the rules for the Commodity Credit Corporation, the Agriculture Department’s $30 billion per year line of credit at the Treasury Department. Republicans upset about Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack’s use of the CCC for climate-smart programs have suggested limiting the secretary’s discretion, and Vilsack has suggested that the CCC could be used to find more money for farm programs. Stabenow said she was open to her colleagues working with Vilsack on ways to use the CCC.

Stabenow said she believes there are already 60 votes in the Senate for policies in the bill, but “the politics are not aligned yet.”

Thompson’s release of his proposal came as a surprise at 5:01 a.m. today, 1 minute after news organizations that respected Stabenow’s 5 a.m. embargo had announced her plans. Stabenow said that when Thompson “realized what we were doing, he was hustling a bit.” Thompson has announced a markup on May 23. Earlier, he had said he would release the bill in the middle of the month and hold a markup before Memorial Day.

Stabenow said she has already talked with Boozman and Thompson about meeting. Boozman said in a statement today, “Chairwoman Stabenow and I have had several conversations about getting our ideas down on paper, so the release of the majority’s framework is a welcome development. My colleagues and I will be soliciting input from stakeholders as we consider these ideas alongside the approach we have constructed in our framework, which will be released after the House considers its bill in the coming weeks. With Chairwoman Stabenow releasing a framework that reflects Senate Democrats’ priorities, and Chairman Thompson’s work to advance legislation out of committee this month, I’m optimistic that real progress on the farm bill can still occur this Congress.

“Our actions must reflect the realities in farm country. Farmers are facing challenging times that, by every metric, are likely to continue in the coming years. Considering the farm bill only comes around every five years; we must ensure we do right by our farmers and make meaningful investments in the risk management tools they rely on to weather the storm.”

Stabenow did not mention House Agriculture Committee Chairman David Scott, D-Ga., but said she does not expect many Democrats to support the proposal that Thompson released early today. Noting that the Republican Study Committee put out a budget with deep cuts to farm bill programs, Stabenow said Thompson is going to need Democratic votes to get his bill passed.

Scott put out a statement early today pointing out that Thompson had rejected a Democratic counter-proposal.

Scott said, “Agriculture Committee Democrats presented a farm bill counterproposal to our Republican colleagues as part of an ongoing, years-long bipartisan process that could invest tens of billions of dollars in the farm bill safety net without cuts to SNAP benefits. Unfortunately, Republicans rejected this bipartisan approach in favor of a partisan bill with an untenable funding scheme. By insisting on poison-pill policies, Republicans have turned what could have been a genuinely bipartisan bill into a messaging exercise to appease their right flank that has no chance of becoming law.”

Stabenow said the bill has three themes:

▪ Keep farmers farming.

▪ Keep families fed.

▪ Keep rural communities strong.

In the commodity title, all covered commodities will get at least a 5% increase in the reference prices that trigger price and income-related farm payments. But Stabenow said that the 2018 farm bill already includes an inflation-related “accelerator” clause that apparently means there is no need to account for more budget authority for Northern crops. The problem, she said, is the Southern rice, cotton and peanut crops.

“We are creating a new accelerator aimed at the Southern crops to make sure they have at least 5%,” she said. The bill has to include budget authority for the accelerator for Southern crops, but does not have to include more authority for the Northern crops covered by the 2018 farm bill accelerator, she said.

“It makes no sense to pay for something that is already going to happen because of something we did in 2018,” she said.

Stabenow said she has been working with Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., on crop insurance, but Hoeven is “focused on big farms” and she wants to make sure that smaller and medium-sized farmers and specialty crop growers have access to crop insurance that they can afford. She said the crop insurance title would not include a provision to expand to other crops the STAX program for cotton that requires farmers to choose between commodity title programs and higher crop insurance coverage. She said the bill she proposed using the STAX model had been subject to “misunderstanding and misreporting.”

The rural development title will contain mandatory funding for the first time. The summary of the bill says there would be mandatory funding for “water and essential community facilities.”

The bill does include an “accountability” provision for SNAP that should free up some money for other nutrition spending.

Stabenow also noted the bill:

▪ Strengthens funding for research

▪ Maintains funding for USDA trade promotion programs and “modernizes” the Food for Peace program by requiring a minimum percentage of Food for Peace funds get spent on commodities and transportation costs.

▪ Improves the dairy margin program.

▪ Continues the sugar program.

▪ Addresses rural child care and mental health needs.

▪ Strengthens the bio-based economy.

▪ Expands high-speed Internet access and the Reconnect program.

▪ Includes a timber innovation act.

The bill does not address concerns about California’s Proposition 12, which requires that pork sold in the state has to come from animals raised under certain conditions. Thompson has said his bill will address the concerns of pork growers outside of California who believe the requirement is unfair in a national market.

Stabenow said she has been “respectful of not crossing bright lines that would stop us” from getting a bill passed, but she did say that the Republicans’ proposed restrictions on the Thrifty Food Plan used to determine SNAP benefits is a “red line” for her.

Stabenow has said that she is willing to retire without passing a bill this year if that is what is required to save USDA’s ability to raise SNAP benefits in the future and to save the climate requirements on the conservation programs in the Inflation Reduction Act.

But today she said, “I am ready to take this to the next step. My staff has been burning the midnight oil for a long time. It is not an easy thing to put together a farm bill. I was reading through this, I would love to see this enacted. People would love to see this.”