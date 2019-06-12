Slack results at CNFR as of June 11

CASPER, Wyo. — The following are results after Tuesday slack at the 70th annual College National Finals Rodeo, June 11, 2019, courtesy of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association. Complete results are available at http://www.collegerodeo.com.

Barrel Racing: (second round winners) 1, Kynzie McNeill, Oklahoma State University, 14.11 seconds. 2, Ashtyn Carlson, College of Southern Idaho, 14.23. 3, Maddy Dickens, Tarleton State University, 14.31. 4, Hailey Finnegan, Lassen College, 14.32. 5, (tie) Julia Starzinski, Cal Poly State University – San Luis Obispo; Cassie Kayser, College of Southern Idaho; Rachael Calvo, University of Wyoming, 14.36 each. 8, Bristan Kennedy, Weatherford, College, 14.44.

Bareback Riding: (second round winners) 1, Tyler Johnson, Panola Junior College, 78.5. 2, (tie) Jade Taton, Panhandle State University and Dylan Riggins, New Mexico State University, 77.5. 4, Tyler Berghuis, Tarleton State University, 76.5. 5, (tie) Chance Ames, Sheridan College; Jesse Pope, Missouri Valley College; and Brazos Winters, Frank Philips College; 75.5. 8, (tie) Derrik Thompson, Utah Valley University, and Leighton Berry, Weatherford College, 73.

Breakaway Roping: (second round winners) 1, Whitney DeSalvo, University of Arkansas – Monticello, 2.2 seconds. 2, (tie) Taylor Munsell, Northwestern Oklahoma State University and Brooke Glass, Eastern Wyoming College, 2.3. 4, Cheyenne Guillory, Louisiana College, 2.4. 5, Bethanie Shofner, New Mexico State University, and Patricia Rincon, Cal Poly State University – San Luis Obispo; Fallon Dyer, Missouri Valley College and Lauryn Hoagland, North Central Texas College; 2.5 each.

Steer Wrestling: (second round winners) 1, Caden Camp, University of Wyoming, 3.5 seconds. 2, Ty Everson, University of Wyoming, 3.7. 3, Bridger Anderson, Northwestern Oklahoma State University, 3.8. 4, Tyler West, Southwest Texas Junior College, 4.3. 5, (tie) Gabe Soileau, McNeese State University and Kalane Anders, Mid Plains Community College, 4.5 each. 7, Madison Austin, Mid Plains College and Nathan Weyrich, Central Wyoming College, 4.5.

Team Roping: (second round winners) 1, Quentin Anseth, College of Southern Idaho, and Kycen Winn, Snow College, 4.5 seconds. 2, Cobie Dodds, West Hills College and Cody Stewart, Feather River College, 4.9. 3, Dalton Titsworth, and Kolton White, Southeastern Oklahoma State University, 5.2. 4, Cooper White, Gillette College and Denton Shaw, University of Wyoming, 5.5. 5, Cyle Denison, and Ross Ashford, Hill College, 5.7. 6, (tie) Chase Onaka, and Sterling Humphry, Cal Poly State University – San Luis Obispo; Jhett Trenary, Tarleton State University and Dylan Jones, Clarendon College; and Caden Camp and J.C. Flake, University of Wyoming; 5.9 each.

Saddle Bronc Riding: (second round winners) 1, Riggin Smith, Clarendon College, 77 points. 2, Cooper Thatcher, Panhandle State University, 76. 3, Carter Elshere, Gillette College, 75. 4, Tegan Smith, Clarendon College, 74.5. 5, Cameron Messier, Feather River College, 73.5. 6, Jack Bentz, Treasure Valley Community College, 72.5. 7, (tie) Cody Ballaard, Panhandle State University and Brant Grisedale, Montana State University, 72.

Goat Tying: (second round winners) 1, Jacie Sullivan, Southern Arkansas University, 5.7 seconds. 2, Mia Manzaneres, McNeese State University, 5.9. 3, Lariat Larner, Tarleton State University, 6.0. 4, (tie) Janey Reeves, University of Idaho; Kati Murphy, McNeese State University; Mary Risse, Tarleton State University; Elle Eagles, South Plains College; and Teisha Coffield, University of Wyoming; 6.1 each.

Tie Down Roping: (second round winners) 1, Haven Meged, Tarleton State University, 8.1 seconds. 2, Ty Harris, Texas A&M University – Commerce, 8.7. 3, Caleb McMillan, Northwest College, 8.8. 4, Andrew Burks, University of West Alabama, 8.9. 5, Colton Campbell, University of California – Fresno, 9.0. 6, Cody Burnside, Central Arizona College, 9.1. 7, Riley Wakefield, Northwestern Oklahoma State University, 9.9. 8, Wyatt Hallam, Colorado Northwest Community College, 10.0.

Bull Riding: (second round winners) 1, Caleb McMillan, Northwest College, 78 points. 2, Jake Peterson, California State University – Chico, 76. 3, (tie) Beau Southern, Colorado Northwest Community College and Dalton Kasel, Howard Community College, 74.5. 5, Coby Johnson, Sheridan College, 73.5. 6, Nathan Hatchel, Southwestern Oklahoma State University, 72.5. 7, Chase Wimer, Walla Walla Community College, 72. 8, Parker McCown, Hill College, 66.5