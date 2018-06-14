Stage 2 fire restrictions implemented in Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests

DELTA, Colo. — Beginning at 12 p.m. on June 14, Stage 2 fire restrictions will be implemented on the Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests, including designated wilderness areas.

Fire managers base decisions about fire restrictions on specific fuel moisture measurements in vegetation and other risk factors such as predicted weather and amount of current fire activity. Fire danger is increasing and these restrictions will be implemented to protect public health and safety due to the current and anticipated elevated risk of wildfire. Fire restrictions on these lands will be in place until rescinded.

Due to higher fuel moisture measurements and a low/moderate fire danger level the Grand Mesa National Forest will not be implementing any fire restrictions at this time.

Stage 2 fire restrictions on the Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests means that the following are prohibited: fires, campfires or stove fires, including, but not limited to, charcoal grills, hibachis and coal or wood-burning stoves.

Exceptions allowed: Stoves, grills or lanterns that use gas, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel and include a shut-off valve are permitted when used in an area at least 3 feet or more from flammable material such as grasses or pine needles.

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, trailer or building.

Operating or using any internal combustion engine including, but not limited to chainsaws, generators or ATVs without a USDA Forest Service or SAE approved spark arrester. Chainsaw operators must be in possession of a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher with a minimum rating of 2A and a round-pointed shovel with an overall length of at least 35 inches.

Welding or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame.

Explosives, including fireworks, tracer bullets and exploding targets. Please note the usage of fireworks on National Forest System lands is always prohibited.

Possessing or using a motor vehicle off established roads, motorized trails or established parking areas, except when parking in an area with at least 10 feet of clearance from flammable material such as grasses, shrubs or pine needles.

For up to date Forest Service fire restriction information on the affected areas, please contact the following ranger districts:

Uncompahgre National Forest:

Grand Valley Ranger District (970) 263-4100

Norwood Ranger District (970) 327-4261

Ouray Ranger District (970) 240-5300

Gunnison National Forest:

Gunnison Ranger District (970) 642-4400

Paonia Ranger District (970) 527-4131

For fire information updates for the Western Slope please visit: http://www.westslopefireinfo.com/.