Stained-Glass Windows | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

12 oz. chocolate chips
1/2 c. butter
6 oz. colored marshmallows
1/2 c. pecans, finely chopped
1 package shredded coconut

Melt chocolate chips and butter; cool.
Add marshmallows and nuts.
Form into logs.
Roll in coconut.
Refrigerate and slice into quarter-inch slices.