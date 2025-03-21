Stakeholders request suspension of ballot initiative to stop wolf releases

Despite a request from a long list of stakeholders requesting that the ballot measure effort to repeal wolf reintroduction be suspended, proponents are moving forward to place a measure on the November 2026 ballot. The Title Board set a title that asks voters to vote to end reintroductions of gray wolves by Dec. 31, 2026.

As currently written in the Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan, releases were to begin in December of 2023 and releases of 30 to 50 animals would occur over a three-to-five-year timeframe. After five years, “active reintroduction will stop, and post-release monitoring will apprise managers if the effort to establish a self-sustaining wolf population in Colorado has been successful.” The benchmarks of a successful effort include a high rate of survival of released wolves in the first six months following release (less than 70% survival rate would initiate protocol review); released wolves demonstrate low mortality rates over the initial two to three years post-release; wolves remain in Colorado; reintroduced wolves successfully form pairs and reproduce, establishing packs; wolves born in Colorado survive and also successfully reproduce.

According to the wolf plan, if after the three to five year timeframe, the population demonstrates an unacceptable flat or negative growth rate, or a high rate of mortality is found, active augmentation would be reinitiated (after evaluating what led to the initial unsuccessful result).

In a letter to organizers, major and local livestock groups, commissioners in affected counties, sportsmen, conservationists, outfitters and others asked Patrick Davis, campaign manager for Coloradans for Smart Wolf Management, proponents of the proposed initiative, to suspend the ballot measure efforts. The groups said “the effort to end the gray wolf reintroduction was initiated without consulting the primary stakeholder groups and constituencies most affected by the wolf reintroduction. As a result, this approach is at odds with the strategy and policy outcomes that our coalition is working on.”

The signers went on to “ask that you allow those of us directly impacted to work through the pathways already in front of us.” They also expressed concerns about the financial resources necessary, and the social and political consequences if this measure were to fail. Any failed effort could potentially impact subsequent policy efforts currently underway, both administratively and legislatively, as well as undermine recent public opinion support that the landowner community has received.

In the letter, the groups cited The Fence Post magazine’s Rachel Gabel’s March 10th column in Colorado Politics and the Denver and Colorado Springs Gazettes, A Half-Baked Proposal to Stop Wolf Introduction, saying it “highlights the significant rift that exists on this issue. It doesn’t bode well for a successful campaign when key stakeholders are not unified.”

OPEN TO DISCUSSION

The signers invited the proponents to collaborate in future discussions with the groups that have been involved in the discussions with Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Commission since the passage of Prop 114.

Signers said they “remain open to discussions on how to move forward in a way that honors diverse perspectives while ensuring that any policy changes are led by and reflect the collective input of those directly impacted.”

Davis said he attended a North Park Stockgrower’s Association meeting, and he said his presentation was well-received. He said the current language protects the compensation fund, includes livestock protection dogs as eligible for compensation if killed, and removes the non-game designation from statute. He said it also prohibits anyone in Colorado from importing wolves from outside the state beginning Dec. 31, 2026.

Davis said the letter was a complete surprise.

“Honestly, I didn’t see it coming,” he said. “They didn’t pick up the phone and call me.”

He said the press releases have been widely circulated to stakeholders, making them aware of the language. He also said he adjusted the initiative language to satisfy Colorado Cattlemen’s Association, which he understood was done.

He also said he met with Grand County Commissioner Merrit Linke, Bonnie Eddy at Colorado Woolgrowers, and Rio Blanco County Commissioner Doug Overton, who communicated their desires to protect the compensation fund, the 10(j) designation, and the management fund appropriated by the legislature. He said these changes were also presented through the title setting process by staff at Legislative Legal Services.

“We’ve talked to these people, so it was very frustrating to read that from them,” he said.

“So, to answer your question, yes, we’re going to proceed,” he said. “I am continuing to raise money from cattlemen around Colorado and taxpayers around Colorado and voters from around Colorado,” he said. “People are signing up by the hundreds to circulate our petition. The way these groups could get on board is say, yes, we want to volunteer to help.”

Davis said his concern is the ambiguity of the definition of the numbers of wolves that signal a successful release effort.

“It’s just subjective,” he said. “When (CPW Director) Jeff Davis says three to five years and 150 wolves, that’s his opinion. Is it based in science? If you ask (Gov.) Jared Polis today, he would give you one number and (CCA President) Tom Harrington would give you another number and neither of them are wildlife biologists.”

