Stampede Foundation accepting scholarship applications

The Stampede Foundation is now accepting applications from graduating Weld County High School seniors. Each awarded graduating high school senior scholarship recipient will be given $2,500 to continue their education.

Weld County High School seniors who meet general qualifications and are scheduled to graduate in the spring are encouraged to apply. Scholarship recipients will be selected based on their outstanding academic results, leadership in the community and plans to further their education. Recipients of the scholarship may use the scholarship at any accredited community college, university or college.

"We are excited to support local students to continue their education journey," said Bob Hinderaker, Stampede Foundation scholarship program chair, "Our community supports the Greeley Stampede and this is one way that we can give back to the community."

Applications are available at http://www.greeleystampede.org/p/scholarship. The completed online application must be submitted by 4 p.m. on Feb. 16, 2018. Please email Bob Hinderaker at scholarships@greeleystampede.org with questions regarding the scholarship program.