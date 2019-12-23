Stampede Foundation offers scholarships

Winter break is a perfect time for students to apply for scholarships. The Stampede Foundation is accepting applications for its three types of scholarships: Academic Scholarship, Young Trailblazers Art Competition, and College Rodeo Scholarship.

“We are excited to support local students in the continuation of their education journey,” said Bob Hinderaker, Stampede Foundation Scholarship Program chair, “Our community supports the Greeley Stampede and this is one way that we can give back to the community.”

Weld County high school seniors who meet general qualifications and are scheduled to graduate in the spring of 2020 are encouraged to apply for the Stampede Foundation Academic Scholarship, which awards 20 recipients a $2,500 scholarship. Scholarship recipients will be selected based on their outstanding academic results, leadership in the community and plans to further their education. Recipients of the scholarship may use the scholarship at any accredited community college, university or college.

Weld County high school seniors and juniors are invited to use their creative talents and enter a piece of art in the Greeley Stampede Foundation’s Young Trailblazer Art Competition. The submitted art pieces will be exhibited during the Greeley Stampede’s Western Invitational Art Exhibit & Sale, with the opportunity to be selected for one of three $1,000 college scholarships.

For the sixth year, the Stampede Foundation will also be awarding one $2,500 scholarship to a Colorado collegiate rodeo athlete. Applicants must have competed in at least four NIRA rodeos during the 2019-20 season and be enrolled as a full-time student at a Colorado college or university and have plans for continued college rodeo participation.

Applications and more information on each scholarship are available at http://www.greeleystampede.org/p/scholarships. The completed online applications for the Academic Scholarship and the College Rodeo Scholarship must be submitted by 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2020. Art pieces for the Young Trailblazers competition will be accepted in mid-June. Please email Bob Hinderaker at scholarships@greeleystampede.org with questions regarding the scholarship program.

The Stampede Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit organization formed to support continuing education in Weld County students. The Greeley Stampede produces and hosts annual events, including the Big Buckle Ball, Western Art Show, and the Stampede Golf Tournament to benefit the scholarship fund. Since its inception in 1994, the Stampede Foundation has given more than $585,000 in scholarships to northern Colorado students.