Stampede Foundation scholardhip applications due Feb. 15

The Stampede Foundation is accepting applications from graduating Weld County High School seniors starting Dec. 1. Each awarded graduating high school senior scholarship recipient will be given $2,500 to continue their education. The Stampede Foundation will be awarding a total of $75,000 in scholarships in 2019, the largest amount ever awarded by the foundation.

Weld County High School seniors who meet general qualifications and are scheduled to graduate in the spring are encouraged to apply. Scholarship recipients will be selected based on their outstanding academic results, leadership in the community and plans to further their education. Recipients of the scholarship may use the scholarship at any accredited community college, university or college.

"We are excited to support local students to continue their education journey," said Bob Hinderaker, Stampede Foundation scholarship program chair, "Our community supports the Greeley Stampede and this is one way that we can give back to the community."

Applications are available at http://www.greeleystampede.org/p/scholarship. The completed online application must be submitted by 4pm on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Please email Bob Hinderaker at scholarships@greeleystampede.org with questions regarding the scholarship program.

The Stampede Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit organization formed to support continuing education for Weld County students. The Greeley Stampede produces and hosts annual events, including the Big Buckle Ball, Western Art Show and the Stampede Golf Tournament, to benefit the scholarship fund. Since the inception of the program in 1994, the Stampede Foundation has given more than $500,000 in scholarships to Northern Colorado students.