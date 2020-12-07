Stampede Foundation scholarship applications

With winter break approaching, now is the perfect time for students to apply for scholarships. The Stampede Foundation is now accepting applications for academic and college rodeo scholarships.

“We are excited to support local students in the continuation of their education journey,” said Bob Hinderaker, Stampede Foundation Scholarship Program Chair, “Our community supports the Greeley Stampede and this is one way that we can give back to the community.”

Weld County high school seniors who meet general qualifications and are scheduled to graduate in the spring of 2021 are encouraged to apply for the Stampede Foundation Academic Scholarship, which awards 20 recipients a $2,500 scholarship. Scholarship recipients will be selected based on their outstanding academic results, leadership in the community, and plans to further their education. Recipients of the scholarship may use the scholarship at any accredited community college, university or college.

For the seventh year, the Stampede Foundation will also be awarding one $2,500 scholarship to a Colorado collegiate rodeo athlete. Applicants must have competed in at least four NIRA rodeos during the 2020-21 season and be enrolled as a full-time student at a Colorado college or university and have plans for continued college rodeo participation.

Applications and more information on each scholarship is available at http://www.greeleystampede.org/p/scholarships. The completed online applications for the Academic Scholarship and the College Rodeo Scholarship must be submitted by 4 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Please email Bob Hinderaker at scholarships@greeleystampede.org with questions regarding the scholarship program.

The Stampede Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit organization formed to support continuing education in Weld County students. The Greeley Stampede produces and hosts annual events, including the Big Buckle Ball, Western Art Show, and the Stampede Golf Tournament to benefit the scholarship fund. Since its inception in 1994, the Stampede Foundation has given more than $585,000 in scholarships to northern Colorado students.