Stampede movie night at the Kress Cinema and Lounge

The Greeley Stampede has been given a unique opportunity to bring the life story of a rodeo legend to Greeley. For one night only at the beautiful Kress Cinema and Lounge located in downtown Greeley, the Stampede Movie Night sponsored by Greeley Hat Works, will be presenting the film Floating Horses: The Life of Casey Tibbs.

Casey Tibbs is celebrated as the cowboy who elevated rodeo from its corrupt contests of the early 1900s into the multimillion-dollar sport it is today. Floating Horses: The Life of Casey Tibbs reveals why Casey's legend lives larger now than it did when he danced with saddle-broncs and graced the silver screens.

The screening of Floating Horses: The Life of Casey Tibbs will take place on Saturday, March 31st with two show times, 4 and 6:30 p.m. Between the two showings, the film's producer, Justin Koehler, will be available for a Q&A session for those that would like to share stories or learn more about the film and Casey Tibbs.

Tickets for the film are only $5 with a limited quantity available. To secure a ticket to this incredible opportunity to learn more about the rodeo legend, Casey Tibbs, pre-purchase tickets at the Stampede ticket office by calling (970) 356-7787 or visiting 600 N 14th Ave.

To view the trailer for Floating Horses: The Life of Casey Tibbs and for more information about the movie night, visit http://www.greeleystampede.org/p/floating-horses-the-life-of-casey-tibbs.