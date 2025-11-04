Stand up for farmers and ranchers

It is an honor to represent Colorado’s 8th District in Congress, which includes the Southern part of Weld County — a region that leads our state and ranks among the best in the nation for agricultural production. As someone who has raised cattle and worked alongside ranchers and producers in our district, I know Colorado producers raise the highest quality cattle in the world, and I couldn’t be prouder to represent them.

Since taking office in January, I have worked alongside my Republican colleagues in Congress and in strong partnership with the Trump Administration to support our farmers and ranchers through efforts like the Working Families Tax Cut Act and initiatives to protect American cattle from threats such as the n ew world screwworm .

That is why I share deep concerns with small family farms and large operations alike over the administration’s recent proposal to increase imports of Argentine beef. While many of us understand the importance of strong trade relationships and lowering grocery costs for families, this proposal poses real risk to food safety, our domestic cattle market, and to the Colorado families whose livelihoods depend on it.

Within 24 hours of hearing the President’s proposal, I joined seven fellow House Republicans in sending a letter to President Trump outlining these concerns and calling for a stronger commitment to American producers.

Let me be clear — Colorado farmers and ranchers deserve leaders who will stand with them, especially in the face of Gov. Jared Polis and state Democrats’ relentless anti-ag, Green New Deal policies. I’ll continue working tirelessly to protect our multi-generational cattle industry — ensuring Colorado producers can keep feeding the nation while I continue to work to drive down costs for hardworking families and businesses in the Eighth District and across the country.”

— Rep. Gabe Evans, R-Colo.

Trade wins require diligence

As farmers conclude the harvest season, market access for high-quality American products is top of mind for the agriculture industry. Because Third District Nebraskans have an extraordinary ability to meet demand for consumers around the globe, advancing sound trade policy is at the forefront of my work in Congress. Despite good yields, high input prices and trade barriers have constrained margins for producers. It is more important than ever to secure a level playing field in markets around the world.

This week, I was pleased to see President Trump and his trade team take pivotal strides to improve access in global markets for U.S. goods and services. Months of diligent work by President Trump and Ambassador Jamieson Greer, the U.S. Trade Representative, have resulted in greater cooperation with Southeast and East Asian allies to the benefit of America’s farmers, ranchers, workers and innovation drivers. This includes vast reductions of tariff and non-tariff barriers for U.S. agricultural products. By strengthening strategic economic and national security partnerships in the Indo-Pacific, the United States is better poised to counter the Chinese Communist Party’s influence throughout the region.

Following negotiation of the China Phase One Agreement during President Trump’s first term, China failed to uphold its commitments to purchase agriculture products and respect intellectual property protections, with little to no effort by the Biden administration to hold the CCP accountable. This year tensions have escalated as President Trump worked to address these failures. It hasn’t been an easy process, but I commend President Trump and his trade team for securing access for American agriculture products following his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. This is just the first step in righting this relationship. I expect China to be held accountable to its purchase commitments for soybeans and sorghum and provide meaningful market access for additional commodities as negotiations continue.

Barriers to market access harm American producers as they work hard to deliver affordable products. However, when good policy decisions can create long-term certainty, producers are empowered with the confidence to make decisions to appropriately adjust to market changes. President Trump wants to leave a legacy of restoring balanced reciprocal trade. In order to do so, the administration must continue to deliver strong trade deals, and Congress must be ready to codify the agreements. Only through statute can we truly secure long-term, enforceable commitments from our trade partners and ensure trade progress persists beyond 2028.

The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement is the gold standard for such enforcement mechanisms, and I am working to make meaningful improvements as we begin its 2026 review process. Additionally, to ensure productive and balanced trade relations continue, I strongly support renewal of lapsed trade programs such as the Generalized System of Preferences and African Growth and Opportunity Act. These programs will also strengthen supply chains for inputs needed for growth in the U.S. agriculture and manufacturing industries.

American producers are the most efficient and innovative in the world and deserve fair access around the globe. With thousands of products and hundreds of trade partners under consideration during negotiations, developing sound trade policy requires a lot of hard work, time, and attention to detail. In my conversations with colleagues and administration officials, I will always advocate for the best interest of Nebraskans.

— Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb.