Stark named interim director of UW’s RMAL Program

Stark

RMAL-RFP-051925

LARAMIE, Wyo. — The University of Wyoming College of Agriculture, Life Sciences and Natural Resources has appointed Doug Stark interim director of its Ranch Management and Agricultural Leadership Program.

The program, which was launched in 2022, is designed to address contemporary workforce needs articulated by Wyoming agribusinesses.

“The RMAL Program was developed in response to the explicit needs of the workforce and the changing needs for graduates that have strong leadership and interpersonal skills as well as general knowledge about the areas of agribusiness, range management and animal science,” said Kelly Crane, dean of the College of Agriculture, Life Sciences and Natural Resources.

In the early stages of the RMAL Program’s development, Stark helped facilitate listening sessions with Wyoming ranch owners and managers. As a distinguished agribusiness leader and UW alumnus, he is well positioned to guide the program’s next phase.

ABOUT STARK

A familiar name in Wyoming — and national — agricultural communities, Stark graduated from UW in 1980 with a degree in agricultural business, then embarked on a 37-year career with Farm Credit Services of America.

From 2005 until his retirement in 2017, Stark served as president and CEO of the financial cooperative, which provides agricultural credit, risk management and financial services to farm and ranch operators in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.

Since its inception, the RMAL Program has received generous support from the state of Wyoming and private donors, with particularly significant contributions from Farm Credit Services of America and Wagonhound Land & Livestock.

Starting in 2022, the RMAL Program has offered an annual seminar series for students and agricultural professionals across Wyoming. In 2024, the College of Agriculture, Life Sciences and Natural Resources introduced the program’s second pillar: a bachelor’s degree in ranch management and agricultural leadership.

“There’s certainly not a lot of majors like this across the country,” Stark said. “I think it’s really attractive from a student standpoint… It’s very diverse, multidisciplinary. They’ll learn legacy skills like animal science and ag econ, but also get a comprehensive focus on leadership.”

Ultimately, the RMAL Program will also offer undergraduate internships, a leadership institute for graduate students and certifications for current members of the workforce.

LEADERSHIP

Stark, who helped establish UW’s first minor in leadership and has taught multiple leadership classes in the UW College of Ag, is especially passionate about the leadership aspects of the program. “My personal goal is to help [students] develop skills in leadership that will help them be more effective in life regardless of their career choices,” he said.

In fall 2024, Stark taught a leadership class designed for students enrolled in the RMAL Program.

“Doug was a resounding success with our students,” Crane notes. “It’s indicative of his potential impacts on the program.”

As a founder, instructor and now interim director of the RMAL Program, Stark is committed to the program’s long-term success. “It’s off to a great start already,” he says. “My goal at this point in time is help provide insights and resources to help evolve the program. Hopefully we’re going to be turning around great students that can be employed in Wyoming businesses, including Wyoming ranches.”

Raised in Riverton, Stark himself is a homegrown success story. He currently resides just outside of Shawnee, Wyo., and remains an ardent UW supporter, devoting time, expertise and funds to further his alma mater’s mission.

In addition to his pivotal role in launching the RMAL Program, Stark has established multiple student scholarships and serves on the agriculture dean’s advisory board. He is also chair of the UW Foundation board of directors.

In recognition of his personal achievements and continued engagement with the university, Stark received an Outstanding Alumni Award from the UW College of Ag in 2013. In 2022, he received UW’s Distinguished Alumni Award.

To learn more about the RMAL Program, visit https://bit.ly/uw-rmal or contact Stark at dstark3@uwyo.edu .

“Doug is a great candidate [for the RMAL interim director role] because he created a culture and demonstrated leadership in the largest ag lending institution in the country,” Dean Crane comments. “He really has had unquestionable success in being a leader in the ag industry. Doug is a unique asset that will benefit our students, stakeholders and industry partners.”