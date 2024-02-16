State departments of agriculture support farmer and rancher access to approved vaccine technologies

WASHINGTON, D.C. – At the 2024 Winter Policy Conference , National Association of State Departments of Agriculture members passed a policy amendment supporting farmers and ranchers’ ability to safeguard animal health through the responsible use of vaccines. Members also emphasized the importance of utilizing vaccines that have undergone a thorough approval and licensing process by the USDA and FDA, ensuring a robust foundation of scientific and peer-reviewed research.



“Our farmers and ranchers must have the ability to safeguard animal health against foreign and emerging disease. Vaccines developed and researched through an approved, scientific and regulatory process are a tool helping producers to accomplish that,” NASDA CEO Ted McKinney said. “NASDA prioritizes the wellbeing of livestock and public health, and we must ensure farmers and ranchers have access to approved mRNA vaccines to ensure the health of their animals and provide a safe and resilient food supply.”



NASDA supports a robust federal approval and review process for any new vaccine or other animal health tool that can be used to protect the domestic livestock industry from existing or emerging foreign or domestic animal disease outbreaks, safeguarding livestock and public health. Currently, no mRNA vaccines are approved for administration to animals in the U.S. even though one RNA vaccine has been licensed for use in swine. Research and scientific review of mRNA vaccines in livestock is crucial to provide livestock producers with access to all approved and available technologies.

NASDA members urge US agencies to collaborate on strategies to address ag labor shortages

At the 2024 Winter Policy Conference, members of the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture encouraged federal agencies to develop strategies that address agricultural labor shortages across the country.



The action item aims to encourage the United States Department of Agriculture, the United States Department of Labor and the United States Department of Homeland Security to immediately collaborate on a strategy to secure the labor force and ensure the success of the nation’s agricultural industry. NASDA simultaneously urges Congress to pass comprehensive immigration reform to ease agricultural workforce challenges.



“Labor shortages in the agricultural industry affect the entire supply chain, making it more difficult for the country to compete in the global marketplace and threatening our overall food and national security,” NASDA CEO Ted McKinney said. “With many changes in wage rates and proposed regulations in the past few months and years, NASDA members are navigating this issue in their states as farmers and ranchers operate in a complex regulatory environment. Our producers need federal agencies who oversee the H-2A and H-2B process, specifically the Department of Labor and Department of Homeland Security, to work collaboratively with USDA to develop a long-term strategy for addressing these challenges.”



State departments of agriculture urge federal support for state meat inspection programs

During the 2024 Winter Policy Conference , National Association of State Departments of Agriculture members passed an action item emphasizing the need to resume full federal cost-share for state meat and poultry inspection programs.



“To continue supporting and expanding the meat processing industry and the livestock sector, Congress and USDA must ensure consistent and reliable funding is available to sustain state meat and poultry inspection programs,” NASDA President Oklahoma Agriculture Secretary Blayne Arthur said. “State meat inspection programs provide services necessary for meat processors in many states. Recent funding shortfalls are detrimental to the resilience of state programs and must be immediately addressed.”



With the new action item, NASDA members will urge Congress to require USDA’s Food Safety Inspection Service to provide at least 50 percent funding match to state departments of agriculture to ensure the viability of state meat and poultry inspection programs. NASDA will likewise advocate for an increase in federal appropriations to the USDA Food Safety Inspection Service to ensure the agency can adequately fund these important state programs.



State departments of agriculture play a central role in leading outreach to local processors and hold regulatory authority over state inspected meat processing facilities. Twenty-nine state departments of agriculture operate state meat and poultry inspection programs and NASDA emphasizes the essential collaboration between state and federal meat inspection programs in both intrastate and interstate commerce, as outlined in NASDA’s policy .



While the USDA’s Food Safety Inspection Service cooperative agreement model with states has historically provided up to the full 50 percent match required under the Federal Meat Inspection Act, states have seen a recent reduction in funds, impacting states like Ohio, which received only 43 percent federal funding in fiscal year 2023. If federal funding continues to be reduced — challenging the solvency of state programs — the Food Safety Inspection Service would be required to assume inspection responsibilities along with the full cost.



Federal and state government funding aimed at supporting independent meat and poultry processing businesses have contributed to a surge in state inspected slaughter establishments. However, the recent reduction in federal funding jeopardizes state services critical for assisting small to medium-sized processors to meet federal and state food safety regulations cost-effectively.

NASDA members express need for more research and resources on how PFAS impacts agriculture

At the 2024 Winter Policy Conference , National Association of State Departments of Agriculture members voted in support of increased funding and resources to states for responding to issues involving the potential presence of PFAS in agriculture, particularly per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). NASDA members also voted for indemnity for farmers whose lands are found to have PFAS at unsafe levels.



“We must continue researching and learning more about PFAS and the effects these chemicals might have on agricultural land and beyond,” NASDA CEO Ted McKinney said. “Meanwhile, NASDA supports robust resources be available for farmers and encourages USDA, EPA and FDA to work with state partners to aid farms with detections of PFAS and assist farmers and ranchers in accessing relevant federal and state assistance programs.”



In the absence of suitable assistance programs, NASDA’s policy also urges the agencies to expedite necessary authorizations for creating new initiatives or adjusting existing programs to promptly assist impacted farmers and ranchers.



“Farmers and ranchers with PFAS-detections on land or in livestock face tremendous economic and personal challenges,” McKinney said. “The most important thing we can do while we increase research on PFAS is ensure that the health and wellbeing of farmers and ranchers are protected, along with their ability to continue producing high-quality, safe food for everyone,” McKinney said.



NASDA members continue to seek policy solutions and encourage legislative actions that will assist farmers in mitigating the impacts of PFAS and continuing to produce a safe and abundant food supply for all. Since the organization established policy on PFAS in 2022 , NASDA has worked with EPA and other state agencies to share information and increase cross-agency collaboration including establishing joint principles for preventing and managing PFAS in biosolids .



PFAS are a large group of synthetic fluorinated chemicals that do not degrade in the environment. Historically, PFAS chemicals have been widely used in consumer products that are stain, oil, heat and water resistant. Federal and state agencies are increasingly studying the impact of PFAS on humans, the food supply and the environment. To date, most food does not have a detectable level of PFAS, according to the FDA. No PFAS have been detected in over 97 percent of the fresh and processed foods tested from the FDA’s Total Diet Study, which began in 2019.

NASDA members adopt policy to support farm safety through outreach and education

Members of the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture adopted policy at NASDA’s Winter Policy Conference to increase advocacy for farm safety and minimize injury to those who work in the agriculture industry.



The new policy marks the first policy dedicated specifically to farm safety. It states, “NASDA supports initiatives for comprehensive outreach and education to the agriculture community, farm owners and farmworkers to reduce the number of agriculture-related injuries and fatalities.”



NASDA CEO Ted McKinney shared his thoughts on the need to increase outreach and education efforts to ensure farmers are staying safe and healthy.



“Taking care of our farmers and farmworkers’ health and wellbeing is always our highest priority,” McKinney said. “From my own experiences growing up on a farm, I can affirm that improving farm safety is critical for all agricultural sectors, which is why we believe it is important to elevate this issue.”



On-farm jobs in the agriculture industry can be dangerous, especially those that require operating heavy equipment. According to the U.S. Bureau for Labor Statistics, the farming, fishing and ranching sector had the highest rate of injury and fatality in 2022 and ranks as one the most dangerous occupations.



“We look forward to bringing states, federal agencies and industry together to serve farmers and ranchers, as effective farm safety training benefits everyone,” McKinney said.