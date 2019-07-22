State seeks public input on industrial hemp at meeting in Southwest Colorado

BROOMFIELD, Colo. – Leaders of the Colorado Hemp Advancement and Management Plan (CHAMP) will hold the first of several public meetings on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Old Fort in Hesperus, Colo. A repeat session will be held from 1-4 p.m. for anyone not able to attend the morning session.

The meeting will be held in partnership with Fort Lewis College and the Southern Ute and Ute Mountain Ute Tribes for the purpose of gathering public feedback on specific issues related to the research and development, sustainability, seed certification, cultivation, crop disposal, transportation and testing of industrial hemp.

“There is much excitement about hemp, and also a lot of questions. The Department of Agriculture wants to hear what’s on people’s minds as we build out the framework for the hemp industry across Colorado and the nation,” said Colorado Commissioner of Agriculture Kate Greenberg. “We are grateful to the Old Fort for hosting and honored to be working in consultation with the Southern Ute and Ute Mountain Ute Tribes. Broad participation is important as we enter into this new chapter of a new industry.”

The CHAMP Initiative is a statewide effort to develop a Colorado blueprint that will outline a regulatory framework and identify the economic opportunities needed to build a robust and sustainable hemp industry across the state.

It is spearheaded by the office of Gov. Jared Polis, the Colorado Departments of Agriculture, Public Health and Environment, Regulatory Agencies and the Office of Economic Development and International Trade. The initiative also includes a number of other state, local, and tribal agencies and more than 150 stakeholders representing private industries.

All are invited to attend and participate in the public hearing. Please call 303-869-9103 or go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1akNE7cQJfCJh8Ta43pV0duK-p-QYV8rGc0vQY2GdYHI/viewform?ts=5d35d303&edit_requested=true to RSVP for one of the two sessions.