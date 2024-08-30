State wildfires making way for invasive plants

Fires in eastern Wyoming have burned more than 28,000 acres. Photo courtesy Billie Joe Stoneking

Fire2

Over several weeks, wildfires have ravaged northeastern Wyoming, burning nearly half a million acres of land in the Cowboy State and Montana. State firefighters have made progress containing the flames, but the risk of new fires continues as summer rolls on. Data from the National Integrated Drought Information System as early as Aug. 13, 2024, shows that more than half of Wyoming is feeling the effects of abnormally dry to severe drought conditions, making the conditions ideal for fires to spread quickly.

Once the flames are extinguished, scorched areas will need time to recover and regrow wildlife. That period of healing, according to the Wyoming Weed & Pest Council, is actually one of the most dangerous times for the state’s local plants.

“A lot of times, we can see whole fields of native plants burned away,” said Lindsay Wheat, Albany County Weed and Pest district supervisor. “Those plants need time to regrow naturally, however, there are stronger invasive weeds that move in and establish themselves as the dominant species in that burn area.”

Canada thistle is a particular problem in Wyoming, often spreading across large swaths of burned soil. The plant is considered one of the worst invasive weeds in the world, given its ability to adapt to its environment more efficiently than native plants. The roots of Canada thistle are extensive and allow the weed to outcompete the local plant life for soil, water and sunlight.

“Plants like Canada thistle are ruderal species, meaning they are the first to move in on disturbed land,” Wheat explained. “They are so resilient that they have no problem regrowing in burned fields and forests before any other plant. This is a huge problem for native species, but also for our state’s livestock.”

Most animals will not eat the invasive weed due to its prickly features. This allows the plant to spread even further through seeding and pollination, depleting the already devastated natural food sources for livestock and wild animals. Beyond areas affected by wildfires, Canada thistle also impacts crop yields and severely hinders farmers’ productivity.

STOP THE SPREAD

To help stop the spread of plants like Canada thistle, the WWPC often partners with the Wyoming State Forestry Division to help asses any damage done by wildfires and identify the potential threat of invasive species hindering the growth of native plants.

“When a fire burns through a particular area, we are often called to help eradicate the noxious weeds that rush in to take up space and soil,” Wheat said. “It’s one of many examples of how different state agencies work together to help keep Wyoming wild and beautiful.”

According to Wheat, spraying affected areas with herbicide is the preferred method the WWPC uses to eradicate Canada thistle. An article posted by The University of Wyoming recommends thoroughly cleaning boots and equipment when leaving an area with thistles to help prevent the spreading of seeds. Use a hoe or shovel to remove isolated weeds before they reproduce in higher numbers.

Overall, prevention remains the best way to stop noxious weeds that impede the growth of native species. If you notice weeds on your property that seem out of place or chemical intervention is needed to remove noxious species, contact your local weed and pest district for assistance. A list of all the district offices can be found on wyoweed.org .

Practicing fire safety also helps protect the Wyoming wild. Always be sure to properly dispose of litter rather than burning it, avoid activities that involve fire during dry conditions and always properly extinguish any campfire or open flame when you have finished using it.

“Drought conditions are something we have been regularly dealing with since the early 2000s,” says Erika Edmiston, supervisor of the Teton County Weed and Pest District. “This year hasn’t been much of an improvement, so it is important to be aware of your surroundings and be mindful of potential forest fires. Maintaining a healthy population of native plants is critical for the health of our wildlife, livestock and Wyoming as a whole.”