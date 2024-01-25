STB amends emergency rail service regulations

The Surface Transportation Board on Wednesday announced that it has adopted a final rule, by unanimous vote, to amend its emergency service regulations to provide immediate relief for shippers in certain situations.

In a statement, the STB said, “In recent years, the board has heard informally from a broad range of stakeholders about inconsistent and unreliable rail service and issued two orders mandating service in urgent situations. Stakeholder concerns have included railroad crew shortages and inability to move trains, tight car supply and unfilled car orders, delays in transportation for carload and bulk traffic, increased origin dwell time for released unit trains, missed switches, and ineffective customer assistance.”

The National Grain and Feed Association said that “the rule demonstrates the board has closely studied and thoughtfully considered the comments of industry stakeholders. These changes will advance the efficiency of the U.S. rail system by enabling the board to order temporary relief in emergencies more quickly and effectively and to more rapidly ensure that localized problems do not spread to other parts of the rail network, while also providing more certainty that acute issues can be resolved.”

NGFA said reforms it supported include:

▪ Removal of the requirement that a shipper’s petition for alternative rail service contains a commitment from another available railroad. “The board has correctly concluded … that these requirements have posed a nearly insurmountable hurdle to rail shippers who are considering seeking this emergency relief for rail service failures,” NGFA noted.

▪ A shortened process for petitions for emergency service orders and a date by which a board decision can be expected. “In most cases, the board can expect shippers to have attempted to exhaust all available commercial remedies prior to seeking board intervention, often at significant cost to the shipper,” NGFA stated. “Since an STB emergency service order is typically the ‘last resort’ for a rail shipper before severe damage to its business and customers occurs, a short timeline for submitting the petition and rendering a decision is imperative.”

▪ An accelerated process to handle acute service emergencies presenting potential imminent harm and threatening potentially severe adverse consequences.

▪ A continuation of the policy to not include any bright-line prohibition on applying relief to contract traffic.