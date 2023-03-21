STB approves rail takeover; ag groups cautious

Mike Steenhoek, executive director of the Soy Transportation Coalition, said in an email to members, “Mergers and acquisitions are inspired by and result in the benefit of the shareholders, customers, or both. Some agricultural organizations and shippers have expressed disappointment in the approved acquisition.”

“Moreover, some communities along the combined CPKC network will indeed experience additional frequency of trains and the inconvenience and noise they will provide,” Steenhoek said.

“Others have expressed optimism that the merger of the two networks will result in enhanced marketing opportunities. These shippers believe that the combined network will open up new geographic regions — particularly in Mexico and the south central United States — that they heretofore have not enjoyed.

“We will obviously wait and see if one perspective becomes reality in the months to come.

”U.S. Wheat Associates and the National Association of Wheat Growers said they are disappointed that the Surface Transportation Board has approved the merger.

In public comments submitted to the STB last year, USW said the market power held by the Class I railroads has serious implications for U.S. wheat’s competitiveness compared to other major exporters.

NAWG shared similar public comments which outlined how reliant wheat is on rail and how decreased rail-to-rail competition hurts shippers and growers alike, noting that the merger takes the U.S. rail system from seven to six Class 1 railroads.