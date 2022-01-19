Steiner’s bareback riding success continues at National Western

DENVER — The National Western Stock Show Rodeo is high on all rodeo contestant’s bucket lists to win.

For Rocker Steiner of Weatherford, Texas, that win became a possibility on Tuesday in the Denver Coliseum. The third-generation competitor joined the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association when he turned 18. He won the fourth rodeo that he entered in Odessa, Texas, then made the trip to Denver with his world champion father and grandfather to compete in Denver.

His dad, Sid Steiner is a world champion steer wrestler, and the eldest Steiner, Bobby was the world champion bull rider in 1973. Rocker’s mother, Jamie, is a Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier in the barrel racing who was here helping sister Steely compete in that event earlier in the rodeo.

Winning money in the two preliminary rounds is important, but not nearly as much as advancing to Saturday’s semi-finals. Rocker is in great position to do that after scoring 84 points on Mo Betta Rodeo’s horse Jason’s Pride at the 10th performance Tuesday night. Combined with his 75 from Monday, he is now tied for seventh place in the overall standings and looking good to advance.

The top 24 contestants in each of the events get to compete in one of three semi-finals on Saturday. Each rodeo features eight of the best from all preliminary competition where they start with a clean slate. Of those eight, the four with the best results will be in Sunday’s finals which will include 12 in bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, barrel racing and bull riding.

A new set of contestants will be working towards a semi-finals qualification competing in performances at 1:30 and 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

The following are results from the PRCA and WPRA rodeo at the National Western Stock Show Rodeo, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.

Tenth Performance —

Bareback Riding: 1, Rocker Steiner, Weatherford, Texas, 84 points on Mo Betta Rodeo’s Jason’s Pride. 2, Zach Hibler, Wheeler, Texas, 77. 3, Kolt Dement, Rusk, Texas, 76. 4, Evan Kesler Betony, Tonalea, Ariz., 75.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La., 3.9 seconds. 2, Tucker Allen, Oakview, Calif., 5.1. 3, Tyler Ravenscroft, Nenzel, Neb., 5.8. 4, Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala., 5.9.

Team Roping: 1, Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore., and Justin Davis, Cottonwood, Calif., 4.8 seconds. 2, Garrett Tonozzi, Lampasas, Texas, and T.J. Watts, Eads, Colo., 5.1. 3, Brent and Tanner McInerney, Alzada, Mont., 5.4. 4, Britt and Jake Smith, Brokenbow, Okla., 6.5.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1 (tie), Cody Ballard, Tumut, Australia, on Mo Betta Rodeo’s Sue City Sue and Alan Gobert, Browning, Mont., on Cervi Championship Rodeo’s Classic Equine Scarlet, 83 points each. 3, Kade Bruno, Challis, Idaho, 79. 4, Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta, 77.5.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Kalai Oberiga, Kealakekua, Hawaii, 9.6 seconds. 2, Nolan Ritchie, Bristol, S.D., 9.9. 3, Tate Matthew Thomas, Sterling City, Texas, 10.3. 4, Darnell Johnson, Fowler, Colo., 11.0.

Women’s Barrel Race: 1, Sarah Rose Waguespack, Gonzales, La., 15.01 seconds. 2, Brittany Pozzi – Tonozzi, Lampasas, Texas, 15.05. 3, Kari Boxleitner, Loveland, Colo., 15.53. 4, Brittney Barnett, Stephenville, Texas, 20.24.

Bull Riding: (one ride 1, Jack Gilmore, Ironton, Mo., 82 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo’s Pocket Change.